Amazon cuts $350 off the Google Pixel 3 and 3XL smartphones

With the Google Pixel 4 release on Tuesday, retailers like Amazon are beginning to offer deep discounts on the Google Pixel 3 to clear out old inventory. And while the fourth-generation Pixel is an excellent phone with a much-improved camera, the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL are still great phones in their own right.

We’ve found savings of up to 42% on select brand new (and unlocked) models on Amazon, which seem to have gotten additional price cuts following the Pixel 4 launch event. These are the lowest prices we’ve seen yet.

When we reviewed the Google Pixel 3 last year, we argued that it was “Android at its finest.” It should be: Android is a Google creation, so it only makes sense that the OS would work beautifully on Google hardware. But to only talk about the software would be selling the Pixel 3 short.

Design considerations aside (some might find the bezel and notch on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL somewhat unsightly), the device feels like the perfect size and weight in your hand. Pictures don’t do it justice: you need to hold this device. The screen is beautiful; we think it matches up well with the iPhone XS, and combined with better speakers, watching content on the device is a pleasure.

But perhaps the best feature is the camera. Until the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, it was arguably the best camera available on a smartphone, even with only one lens. While the camera is 12.2 megapixels with an f/1.8 aperture, average for a smartphone, the magic happens in the background. The pictures we’ve been able to take with our test devices were some of the most color-rich and sharp of any smartphone we’ve tested, and Night Sight takes equally beautiful pictures, even at night.

The only downfall is the battery life, which lacks behind other market-leading smartphones. We found ourselves having to reach for the charger by the end of the day on busy days. But for the average user, you should get a full day’s battery life out of this device.

Looking to buy one? Here are the best deals we’ve found.

Pixel 3 deals

Pixel 3 64GB unlocked — as low as $460 (save 42%)

— as low as $460 (save 42%) Pixel 3 128GB unlocked — as low as $599 (save 33%)

— as low as $599 (save 33%) Pixel 3 XL 64GB unlocked — as low as $547 (save 39%)

— as low as $547 (save 39%) Pixel 3 XL 128GB unlocked — as low as $683 (save 32%)

