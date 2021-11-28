If you’re dying to wrap your hands around Google’s newest flagship smartphone but have been waiting for a discount, you’ll be happy to know that the first Pixel 6 Cyber Monday deal has finally arrived. Better yet, you don’t even have to switch service providers or sign up for any new plans as you do with some of the best Cyber Monday deals. With this deal you’ll get a Google Pixel 6 for just $499, saving $100 off the usual price of $599. The phone comes unlocked, so you can activate it with a carrier of your choosing. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Google Pixel 6 and how you can save some cash right now.

Today’s best Pixel 6 Cyber Monday deal

Why buy:

Google Tensor processor made just for Pixel 6

Big, beautiful 6.4-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate

Universally unlocked for use with nearly all carriers

Swap super easy from other phone brands and bring your files

While there are a lot of Cyber Monday phone deals, there are very few that include the Google Pixel 6. This deal from Best Buy drops $100 off the normal price, so grab it while it lasts!

The Google Pixel 6, as you probably surmised from the name, is the sixth iteration of the software giant’s flagship smartphone. It was only recently unveiled on October 19, so deals on the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have been scarce — so far, mostly limited to carrier sign-up offers that typically require you to switch carriers, trade-in an old device, sign up for an unlimited plan — usually with a new line– or buy two phones to get a discount. However, Best Buy has a Pixel 6 Cyber Monday deal right now that lets you grab a 128GB model for just $499 when you activate it with T-Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T. That’s a $100 saving, and the best price we’ve seen so far on an unlocked Pixel 6.

The Pixel smartphone lineup is a relative newcomer to the mobile world compared to seasoned vets like Apple and Samsung, even if Google was one of the names behind the Android OS. Nonetheless, the Pixel phones quickly became some of our favorites, although the Pixel 5 release was admittedly a bit disappointing. Check out our Pixel 6 and Pixel 5 comparison for more details on that. Thankfully, Google heeded user feedback when developing the Pixel 6, bringing back everything we love about these high-value flagships.

In particular, the Google Pixel 6 sports a gorgeous screen, a nicely updated design, Android’s great software interface — no surprise coming from Google — and an excellent camera module, all in a package that is quite affordable in an age where prices for flagships regularly range from $900, like the Pixel 6 Pro, the premium sibling, to more than a grand. It even beat out Samsung’s flagship offering in our Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21 head-to-head, and at a cheaper price point to boot.

Note, however, that this Pixel 6 Cyber Monday deal is on the standard model, not the Pixel 6 Pro — you might have to wait a bit longer for a good standalone discount on Google’s higher-end flagship. That said, $100 off of an unlocked Pixel 6 when you activate with your carrier through Best Buy is a solid bargain on what is easily the best sub-$800 Android smartphone of 2021. When all is said and done, that means the Google Pixel 6 is yours for $499, minus taxes and fees!

When does this Pixel 6 Cyber Monday deal end?

Who can say? The truth is, nobody really knows. Best Buy hasn’t provided an expiry date for this particular Pixel 6 Cyber Monday deal, but with the phone being so new and stock limited even more so than usual at this time of year, it’s likely not going to stick around for long. Considering this is a special promotion just for Cyber Monday, we wouldn’t expect this deal to spill over into the week. Even if Best Buy decides to keep it running that long, stock is likely to sell out before long!

Our advice is to buy this deal right now if it has caught your eye. It could be your only chance to get a Pixel 6 in time for the holidays, and the offer could expire at any second, either due to stock running out or the retailer simply deciding it’s time to end this amazing deal. This is known as the busiest shopping day of the year, and with so many orders being processed today, it’s unlikely your order will be processed on the same day, so if you find a better deal later — or over the weekend — you can always cancel.

Should you shop this Pixel 6 Cyber Monday deal today?

The Cyber Monday and holiday shopping event tends to last for a few days, also known as Cyber Week. However, there is a high chance you will not get the same high discount later. If you have been looking to buy the Google Pixel 6 since its launch, Cyber Monday is the best day to bag a bargain. The $100 discount on the Pixel 6 is unlikely to be surpassed by any other better deal in the near future. As we’ve said above, the Pixel 6 has had a supply crunch due to the global chip shortage and other delays, but you can beat that if you act quickly and grab this deal today.

While the Pixel 6 is one of the most rewarding Cyber Monday 2021 deals, you will also have the option to cancel your order if you find a better deal — although, we honestly don’t think the price will fall below this anytime soon. In case of any unfortunate delay in shipping, the option for cancellation and full refund also stands. But, the oh-so-sweet $100 discount might not stick around if you wait until later. Grab this great Pixel 6 Cyber Monday deal before you regret missing out!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations