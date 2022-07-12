 Skip to main content
This Google Pixel 6 Prime Day deal is not one to be missed — save $100

Today's Best Google Pixel 6 Prime Day Deal

A closer look at the Google Pixel 6 camera array. Credits: Andy Boxall/Digital Trends.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Amazon’s Prime Day phone deals are finally online, bringing with them a rare discount for the Google Pixel 6. The price of the popular smartphone has been slashed in this Google Pixel 6 Prime Day deal from $599 to $499, for , and free shipping is part of the offer as well. Like many smartphones with price cuts in Amazon’s annual shopping event, we’re not sure how long you’ll have to wait for a similar discount if you pass this up, so you should claim this Google Pixel 6 Prime Day deal while you can.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro in the hands of a user navigating its home screen.

The Google Pixel 6, one of the highlights of this year’s Prime Day deals, is a powerful and capable member of Google’s smartphone lineup. Even with its larger counterpart, the Google Pixel 6 Pro, looming at the top of the lineup, it’s just as capable and is a much more universal smartphone option, particularly if you don’t like the larger sizes that smartphones have reached over the last few years. If you aren’t sure which of the two might more appeal to you, you can take a look at their differences in our Google Pixel 6 vs. Pixel 6 Pro comparison guide.

But the Pixel 6 may just be the right smartphone for you, particularly if you like a lot of power in your pocket. It has a Google Tensor processor, which is the first processor designed by Google. It’s made specifically for the Pixel, making it a perfect pairing with all of the smartphone’s features. These include a 50-megapixel rear camera that captures 150% more light for photos, providing richer colors and more detail. Professional tools like Magic Erase, Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode keep your photos sharp, accurate, and focused as well.

The Google Pixel 6 features fast-charging technology so you’ll never get stranded for long with a dead battery, and it’s also capable of adapting to your life, learning how you use your phone and saving power for apps you use most. Privacy and protection are a big focus in the Pixel 6, as it’s backed by a Titan M2 security chip, five years of updates, and a security core. Additionally, when it comes to keeping your Google Pixel 6 safe, check out the best Google Pixel 6 cases and covers and the best Google Pixel 6 screen protectors.

