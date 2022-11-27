 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy Cyber Monday sale knocks $100 off the Google Pixel 7

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Google Pixel 7's screen, held in a man's hand.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

This year’s Cyber Monday phone deals have already started, and they include this eye-catching offer on the Google Pixel 7 from Best Buy. The 128GB version of the smartphone is yours for $499, down $100 from its original price of $599, but you need to hurry if you want to grab this bargain. There’s no telling when the device’s price will return to normal, so you should finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
Cyber Monday TV Deals
See All Cyber Monday Deals

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7

Man holding the Google Pixel 7 like a camera.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 7 appears on our list of the best smartphones because it provides the best value among all the options. The mobile device packs a superb camera setup with 50MP wide-angle, 12MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP ultrawide selfie lenses. It also has an IP68 rating for water- and dust-resistance for extra durability. Google promises a battery life of more than 24 hours on a single charge, which you can stretch to up to 72 hours if you activate the Extreme Battery Saver mode.

When comparing the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro, the advantages of the Google Pixel 7 Pro include a larger 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate compared to the Google Pixel 7’s 6.3-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, more RAM at 12GB compared to 8GB, and a larger battery at 5,000 mAh compared 4,355mAh. However, if you’re willing to give these up for a much lower price, then the Pixel 7 is a fine choice, especially with both smartphones running on Google’s Tensor 2 processor and Titan M2 security chip, and being powered by Android 13 out of the box.

Related

Shoppers who have been waiting for the Cyber Monday deals to buy a new smartphone can already start their shopping with Best Buy’s $100 discount on the Google Pixel 7, which brings its price down to $499 from $599. The popularity of Google’s Pixel phones means that there will be a lot of eyes on this offer, so it may sell out sooner than you think. If you want to get the Google Pixel 7 for cheaper than usual, you’ll have to complete the transaction as fast as you can.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Get this 24-inch monitor for just $80 in Dell’s Cyber Monday sale
cyber monday deals drop this 22 inch dell monitor to 110 se2222h feat image
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 just got a huge discount for Cyber Monday
The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 in tablet mode.
Cyber Monday: Save on Google Nest Mini, Nest Hub, and Nest Audio
Nest Hub Max
Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals: Roomba, Shark, Roborock
Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Apple Watch Black Friday deals: Save on Series 8 and Ultra
Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals 2022
AirPods Black Friday deals: Save on AirPods Pro and Max
Best Black Friday AirPods Deals
Sonos Black Friday deals: Save on speakers and soundbars
A white Sonos Sub (3rd Gen) in a living room setting.
Best Buy Black Friday deals: TVs, laptops and air fryers
Best Buy Black Friday
Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals: Alienware, HP, Razer
Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals
Walmart Black Friday deals: Laptops, TVs, and more
Walmart Black Friday
Dell Black Friday Deals: Save on XPS 13, Alienware gaming PCs, and more
Best Dell Black Friday Deals
Best Black Friday iPad Deals: iPad Air, iPad Mini, iPad Pro
Best Black Friday iPad Deals 2022