This year’s Cyber Monday phone deals have already started, and they include this eye-catching offer on the Google Pixel 7 from Best Buy. The 128GB version of the smartphone is yours for $499, down $100 from its original price of $599, but you need to hurry if you want to grab this bargain. There’s no telling when the device’s price will return to normal, so you should finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 appears on our list of the best smartphones because it provides the best value among all the options. The mobile device packs a superb camera setup with 50MP wide-angle, 12MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP ultrawide selfie lenses. It also has an IP68 rating for water- and dust-resistance for extra durability. Google promises a battery life of more than 24 hours on a single charge, which you can stretch to up to 72 hours if you activate the Extreme Battery Saver mode.

When comparing the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro, the advantages of the Google Pixel 7 Pro include a larger 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate compared to the Google Pixel 7’s 6.3-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, more RAM at 12GB compared to 8GB, and a larger battery at 5,000 mAh compared 4,355mAh. However, if you’re willing to give these up for a much lower price, then the Pixel 7 is a fine choice, especially with both smartphones running on Google’s Tensor 2 processor and Titan M2 security chip, and being powered by Android 13 out of the box.

Shoppers who have been waiting for the Cyber Monday deals to buy a new smartphone can already start their shopping with Best Buy’s $100 discount on the Google Pixel 7, which brings its price down to $499 from $599. The popularity of Google’s Pixel phones means that there will be a lot of eyes on this offer, so it may sell out sooner than you think. If you want to get the Google Pixel 7 for cheaper than usual, you’ll have to complete the transaction as fast as you can.

