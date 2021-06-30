  1. Deals
This is the Google Pixel Buds deal you’ve been waiting for

Google Pixel Buds Review
There are a host of headphone deals available, whether you want some truly wireless earbuds or traditional over-the-ear style headphones. Deal variety is welcome because that means you can choose precisely what matches your needs and preferences. Not everyone wants Apple AirPods, after all. For example, it’s always nice to see Google Pixel deals, especially if you’re invested in the Android ecosystem.

For anyone who has had their eye on the Google Pixel earbuds (Google Pixel Buds 2), Staples is currently hosting an awesome deal on the Almost Black model. You can get them for $129 with free delivery, which is $50 off the regular price. As with most pop-up deals like this, we don’t know how long it’s going to last, so take advantage while you can.

It’s important to point out that although Google calls them the Pixel Buds, they are the second generation of wireless earbuds and are better referred to as the Google Pixel Buds 2. Some notable points from our Google Pixel Buds 2 review reveal that the earbuds have a streamlined setup, an attractive look, excellent voice integration, and a bevy of useful features. They also “pack a big boost in audio quality.”

The Pixel Buds 2 offer 5 hours of playtime, with a wireless charging case for quick power boosts on the go. They’re completely wireless thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, and they sync easily with compatible devices. That’s a huge difference over the previous model, which had a tether between the earbuds. The 12mm drivers are powerful and deliver excellent bass, clear sound, and a top-notch experience.

While they do come in a few colors, only the Almost Black variant is on sale at Staples right now. You can take them home, or have them shipped to your doorstep, for $129. That’s down from the normal price of $180 — you’re getting $50 off the full price, which is an awesome deal. We don’t know how long it’s going to last, though, so don’t take too long.

The Google Pixel Buds aren’t the only true wireless earbuds on sale right now. We rounded up all the best alternatives, which you’ll find below. Take a look and see if there’s anything you like.

