Google started life as a search engine, but it’s now a technology company that has branched out to both software and hardware. The company’s products, which include streaming devices, thermostats, routers, and smartphones, among many others, are known for their sleek designs and easy operation. If you need to buy a new device for yourself, your family, or your home, you can’t go wrong with Google products.

If you want to check out what Google has in store, or if you have a specific device in mind, you’re in luck because Amazon launched discounts on a wide range of the company’s products. It may take a while to go through all of the offers, so we’ve rounded up some of the best deals that you can benefit from right now. The retailer is selling the Chromecast with Google TV for $40, down $10 from its original price of $50; the Google Nest Thermostat for $99, down $31 from its original price of $130; the Google Nest Wifi for $108, down $61 from its original price of $169; and the 128GB version of the Google Pixel 6 Pro for $796, down $103 from its original price of $899.

Chromecast with Google TV — $40, was $50

Transform any TV into a smart TV so long as it has an HDMI port by grabbing one of these Chromecast deals, such as this offer for the Chromecast with Google TV. The streaming device will let you access virtually unlimited libraries of content through your subscriptions on your favorite services, with up to 4K resolution. By pressing the dedicated button on the remote, you can activate Google Assistant and use voice commands for functions such as searching for a show to watch, controlling the volume, switching inputs, and many more. Parents also have the option of creating profiles for their kids, through which you can monitor what they watch.

Google Nest Thermostat — $99, was 130

The Google Nest Thermostat features a slim profile, a mirrored face, and simplified controls that make it a welcome addition to any home. The thermostat will let you create a heating and cooling schedule for your home through the Google Home app, and it automatically shuts off when you’re not at home to save on energy. The Savings Finder feature, meanwhile, helps you look for more ways to cut down on your electricity bill by suggesting schedule tweaks, among others. If you get one of Amazon’s Nest Thermostat deals, you won’t have to worry about installation as it usually only takes 30 minutes.

Google Nest Wifi — $108, was $169

If you’re on the hunt for wireless router deals, you can’t go wrong with the Google Nest Wifi, which will provide mesh networking to your home without any hassle in setting it up. You can buy more than one unit of the router so that they can work together to cover every corner of your house with a fast and reliable internet connection. These routers can handle up to 200 connected devices at a time and stream multiple 4K videos simultaneously — which means they can more than handle the usage of a typical family, even during busy times with everyone around such as on the weekends.

Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB) — $796 was $899

The Google Pixel 6 Pro features a 6.7-inch OLED display, a battery that can last up to 24 hours before needing a recharge, and the Google Tensor processor, which is the first one designed by Google specifically for its Pixel smartphones. If you’re having trouble deciding between the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in Amazon’s cell phone deals, the Pixel 6 Pro has the advantage in terms of a slightly larger screen, a higher refresh rate of 120 Hz, improved RAM at 12GB, and a 48MP telephoto lens that’s also a periscope lens.

