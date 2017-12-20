Our favorite budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

GoPro makes some of our favorite action cameras on the market today, like the GoPro Hero 5. and has set the standard for what to look for when it comes to these rugged devices. Buying a GoPro will set you back quite a bit, but it’s thankfully not the only name in town anymore — a number of manufacturers have entered this burgeoning market with their own high-quality, low-cost action cams.

Cold weather may be here but winter offers plenty of its own outdoor adventures, and it’s a great time for heading outside to enjoy Mother Nature. If you’re ready to jump on the action cam bandwagon but don’t want to shell out hundreds for something like the high-end Hero5 Black edition, then we’ve picked out some excellent GoPro alternatives – including some 4K models – that won’t break the bank.

Yi 4K action camera Kicking off our roundup of action cameras is this excellent wearable from Yi Technology. Yi is a true competitor with GoPro, and the company recently beat out GoPro for a contract for Google’s ongoing VR project. This action cam is capable of recording 4K video at 30 frames per second or 1080p at 120fps for true HD video quality. A 155-degree wide-angle lens captures all the action, while the 2.19-inch full-color touchscreen shows you everything as it happens. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity make it simple to sync the unit with your mobile device so you can manage your footage with the Yi Action App. The Yi 4K action camera is currently available on Amazon for $170, but a 10 percent off coupon (redeemable on the product page) brings the price down to just $153. See it

Yuntab 1080p action camera If you’re seeking a really cheap GoPro alternative, Yuntab has you covered. Although you’re not likely to find a 4K unit at this price, the Yuntab still boasts impressive camera features with its 1080p video recording capability, 120-degree wide-angle lens, and vibrant 2-inch LCD display. The Yuntab action cam also utilizes a 5-megapixel sensor for shooting still and time-lapse photography. Included with the device is a durable waterproof case, which makes the Yuntab perfect for all of your underwater adventures at depths of up to 100 feet. At just $26 on Amazon, the Yuntab 1080p cam is the perfect choice for those who want to dip their feet into the world of action cameras without spending an arm and a leg. See it

Sony HDR-AZ1VR 1080p action cam with live view remote watch Sony has also gotten into the action cam game in recent years, and its lineup of wearable video recorders offers a unique and not-too-expensive alternative to traditional designs. The HDR-AZ1VR is purpose-built for mounting to a variety of outdoor equipment, from helmets to bikes. Unlike other action cameras that feature a built-in touch display, this Sony model comes with a live view remote that straps to your wrist, giving you a heads-up display and control hub so you don’t have to fiddle with the camera wherever its mounted. The HDV-AZ1VR also shoots crisp 1080p videos at 60fps or 720p videos at 120fps, and utilizes a 12MP sensor for still photography. A tidy savings of $200 brings the Sony HDR-AZ1VR 1080p action cam with live view remote watch down to $150 on B&H. See it

Ion Air Pro 3 action camera A cheaper alternative to the Sony is the Air Pro 3 from Ion, which features similar camera features and recording capabilities. The Air Pro 3 can shoot 1080p video at a full 60 frames per second and can take 12MP still photos, and features eight-point G-sensor stabilization so your footage doesn’t come out shaky or blurry. The camera is also waterproof at depths of up to 15 meters and has an impressive 2.5-hour battery life, considerably longer than many other wearable cameras. The Ion Air Pro 3 action cam is one of the cheapest GoPro alternatives of its kind, coming in at $105 from Amazon. See it

Samsung Gear 360 VR camera Those who want to record videos for use with a VR headset should look into wide-angle 360-degree action cameras, and for the price, the first-generation Samsung Gear 360 is a tough act to beat. Though not quite like a GoPro Hero, This camera features a unique wide-angle lens capable of recording crisp 4K video in 360 degrees or taking still landscape photographs at 180 degrees with its impressive 30-megapixel image sensor. The Gear 360 is roughly the size of a tennis ball, making it easy to bring along with you pretty much anywhere. The included tripod doubles as both a stand for taking static videos, as well as a convenient handle for when you want to hold it and capture the action around you. At a new low of $75 from Amazon, the Samsung Gear 360 is a great way to start shooting VR videos and gives you a huge savings of $275, or 79 percent, off of its original price. See it