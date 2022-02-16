GoPro HERO 10s are $50 off right now!

If you want to capture your next outdoor expedition or film action-packed vlogs, then you should be on the lookout for great action camera deals. GoPros are the most trusted action camera brand, with high-definition video shooting and rugged construction built for challenging environments. However, GoPro deals are rare, which is why we’re ecstatic to share this fantastic discount we found at Best Buy. Right now, you can get the latest GoPro Hero 10 Black for just $450, which is a hefty $50 off on the regular price of $500. Keep reading to discover why this incredible action camera is the best choice for documenting all your adventures.

Over the last few years, the GoPro name has almost become synonymous with action cameras. Their industry-leading video quality and construction have made them essential to millions of vloggers and adventurers worldwide, and the GoPro Hero 10 Black is no exception. In our glowing review, we called it “an excellent evolution” for making extensive upgrades over its predecessor that makes it the best GoPro yet. The Hero 10 Black can capture 5.3K video in 60fops, which means you’ll get incredible detail in all your footage without zooming in. You can also take 8x slow-motion footage at a 2.7K resolution. It can even take 23.0MP still photos with exceptional detail and contrast in all lighting conditions. If you need it in a pinch, you can even connect the camera to your computer and use it as a 1080p webcam.

One of the big selling points of GoPro cameras is their great video stabilization, which makes footage perfectly straight even in rough conditions. The new Hypersmooth 4.0 stabilization on the Hero 10 is a big upgrade, with improved horizon leveling and a high-tilt limit. The internal GP2 processor offers quick performance, responsive touch controls, and multiple customizable presets for specific situations. There are even voice commands, so you can control your GoPro if you’re in a position where you can’t use your hands. The Hero 10 Black has industry-leading build quality, with complete resistance to mud, snow, or water and exceptional drop protection. There’s even a scratch-resistant lens cover that you can quickly replace when needed.

If you’re looking to buy an action camera, this is a no-brainer. The GoPro Hero 10 Black is one of the most complete packages on the market, and you can get it for a significant discount right now at Best Buy. Today, it’s priced at just $450, which is $50 off the regular $500. This deal could expire at any time, so hit that Buy Now button as soon as you can!

