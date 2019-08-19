The GoPro Hero 7 Silver is at its cheapest price ever on Amazon

Share



If the price tag of the GoPro Hero 7 Black gives you heartburn, but you still want a quality GoPro action camera, the Hero 7 Silver is a great alternative. You get many of the Black’s features for a fraction of the price.

Right now, Amazon’s selling the Hero 7 Silver for just $210, which is the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon and 24% off its normal price of $300. While the Hero 7 Black sports a 12-megapixel camera with 4K 60fps video capability, the Silver’s camera is no slouch: It is 10 megapixels and still does 4K video, but at 30fps.

The Hero 7 Silver is a good choice for action sports on smoother surfaces, like skiing and snowboarding (winter is right around the corner, so time to get ready!). We recommend the Hero 7 Black if you’re using this for mountain biking or skateboarding, however. The Black includes GoPro’s new HyperSmooth video stabilization technology, and you’ll be much happier overall with the end product. It also has a removable battery, which is better for longer excursions.

But otherwise, the Hero 7 Silver has a somewhat similar feature set to the Black, close enough that we’d recommend the Silver for the vast majority of our readers. Even a step below GoPro’s top-of-the-line action cam, the Hero 7 Silver still is one of the best action cameras on the market. The company’s been around for years, and it shows in both how the camera works, performs, and holds up over time.

Oh, and did we mention the vast accessory market that exists for GoPros? That’s another reason why you should stick with GoPro versus going with a lower-cost brand.

However, we completely understand if the GoPro line is still too expensive, even with the great sale. We’ve found two other low-cost brands, both of which are under $70 and are well-reviewed by those who’ve bought them on Amazon.

Better yet? They both record 4K video, too.

The Crosstour CT9500 is our first recommendation. Buyers praise it for its GoPro-like functionality and impressive image stabilization and picture quality. If you scroll down to the reviews, there are quite a few photos and videos posted to see for yourself.

Normally $110, the Crosstour CT9500 is currently on sale for $64, a 42% savings. But there’s an even cheaper option.

The Dragon Touch 4K is just $48 right now, 31% off its normal price of $70. While the picture quality isn’t as good as the Crosstour, we think this is a solid option nevertheless for those looking to save money.

Are you looking for even more budget action camera options? We have you covered there, check out our recently updated list of the best GoPro alternatives.

