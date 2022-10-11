Prime subscriber? Get 20% off your next Grubhub order

Prime Day 2022 was in July, but now it’s back with the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, otherwise known as Prime Day October 2022. In addition to a ton of Prime Day deals including some very special Prime Day MacBook deals, Amazon also has a with Grubhub for Prime members who partake in food delivery services. The Grubhub Prime Early Access Sale offer is a 20% discount on a qualifying Grubhub order for Prime members with an activated Grubhub+ membership. Prime members can also activate a free year of Grubhub+ membership, even if they are already Grubhub members. A Grubhub+ membership normally costs $10 a month for free qualifying food orders from participating restaurants, so this deal is a savings of $120 off the usual membership fees.

Why you should activate the free Grubhub+ membership

Grubhub is one of the best food delivery apps. There are Grubhub+ participating restaurants in thousands of U.S. cities and in London. Whether you are seeking a full, multi-course meal or just want a couple of sandwiches, you’ll find a selection of local restaurants happy to deliver to you in most cities. You can also search by type of meal such as Indian cuisine or by a specific food such as pizza. When you have a Grubhub+ membership, using the app is free for unlimited deliveries. Participating restaurants may charge their own delivery fees and minimum order amounts plus service charges. Grubhub+ is also about convenience and time-saving when you need to eat but don’t want to cook or leave your home or office.

Assuming you’re a Prime member, you can activate your one year free Grubhub+ membership by clicking on “Activate free Grubhub+” . After you activate the free year, your membership automatically continues each month. After one year, the then-current membership fee — now $10 a month — will be charged to your account each month unless you cancel your membership. This offer also applies to current Grubhub+ members. If you’re already a member you can activate the free year and it will apply starting with your next billing cycle.

With your activated Grubhub+ membership, you can then access the Prime Early Access Sale offer of 20% off one order. Just enter PRIME20 when you order a meal that costs $15 or more. The 20% off offer expires on October 12 at midnight Pacific Standard Time.

Life is busy. If you’re too busy to cook or go out or you prefer to stay in your office or home, the Grubhub+ Prime Early Access deal is a no-brainer. You can save $120 by activating the free one-year Grubhub+ membership instead of paying the normal $10 monthly membership fees and when you do so, you can score a nifty 20% savings on your next Grubhub+ food order of $15 or more with the code PRIME20, assuming you place that discount order by midnight PT on Wednesday, October 11 .

