This 43-inch TV is on sale for $230, perfect for a bedroom

If you’re looking for a way to add some entertainment to your bedroom or guest room, you don’t have to break the bank to get another TV inside your house. Nowadays, you can find affordably-priced high-quality smart displays, especially if you manage to land great TV deals. For example, we found this amazing offer that you can get at Best Buy. Pick up the Hisense 43-inch Class H55 Series Android TV for just $230, a $60 discount on the regular price of $290. Keep reading to discover why this is an offer that you don’t want to miss out on.

The Hisense H55 Android TV isn’t going to win any awards for the best TVs of the year, but it’s still a solid model if you’re looking for an additional screen in your home. It’s equipped with a 43-inch full HD LED panel with solid brightness, colors, and detail. So whether you’re watching blockbuster movies, live sports, or the latest TV shows, you and your family will have a reliably great viewing experience. This unit also has surprisingly great audio, with DTS Studio Sound built-in for an authentic, immersive audio experience without the need for additional equipment. There’s also an automatic Motion Rate 120 smoothing processor that makes fast-paced, action-packed content look even better.

Since this is an Android TV, you’ll find a surprisingly robust set of smart features. The OS has wide compatibility with all your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Amazon Prime, etc. You even get a three-month subscription to Apple TV+ entirely for free with your TV purchase. There’s also a built-in Google Assistant that you can access using the remote. You can use your voice to navigate content, search through recommendations, and even control the smart home devices around you. There’s even a built-in Chromecast that lets you cast photos, videos, and other types of content directly from your phone or tablet to your TV with just a Wi-Fi connection.

If you’re looking for an affordable TV that works extremely well straight out of the box, you can’t go wrong with the Hisense H55 Android TV. Right now, you can get it at Best Buy for only $230, a huge $60 off the regular price of $290. So hit the Buy Now button below as soon as possible — there’s no telling when this deal ends!

