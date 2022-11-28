Get this 50-inch 4K TV for $230 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday

We might as well call 2022 the year of the cheap TV, as prices have come down considerably, and shoppers have had ample opportunities to buy televisions on the cheap. We saw a slew of great bargains during Black Friday weekend, and now the Cyber Monday deals have arrived to give you another chance to build or upgrade your home entertainment setup. If you’re shopping for a cheap TV that’s a great fit for a small living room or similar space in your home, then the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale has the 50-inch Hisense R6G 4K Roku TV marked down to just $230 right now, giving you a $60 savings on its original $290 price.

Why you should buy the Hisense R6G 4K Roku TV

Hisense is one of the best TV brands for anybody who’s in the market for an affordable, no-frills 4K smart television. The Hisense R6G 4K Roku TV is one of the brand’s entry-level models but has some surprisingly nice features for the price. It’s compatible with Dolby Vision, for example, which is arguably the best HDR TV format. That gives you an expanded range of colors for a more vivid and accurate picture (for modern content that supports it). That’s often omitted from cheaper TVs, even ones from top names like Sony.

The Hisense R6G Series also runs on the Roku TV platform, which is a favorite of many. It’s slick and simple to use, and after a quick setup process that should only take minutes, you have all of your favorite streaming apps, as well as things like your cable box, media players, and gaming consoles, all right there on the home page — no need to fuss with input menus and the like. The TV is also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, so if you have a smart home ecosystem built around any of those, you can easily add the TV to it.

The 50-inch Hisense R6G 4K Roku TV is a solid and affordable TV, and at this size, it’d be a great fit for smaller living rooms, bedrooms, playrooms, and the like. Best Buy’s Cyber Monday TV deals make it even more attractive because for Cyber Monday, the retailer has knocked $60 off the price, bringing it down to just $230.

