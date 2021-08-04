  1. Deals
Best Buy slashed the price of this 55-inch 4K TV to next to nothing

By
55-inch 4K TV by Hisense with bright colors on the screen.

The dream of owning a 4K TV is much more realistic now, as retailers are competing with each other through heavily discounted 4K TV deals. One of the more reliable sources of amazing offers is Best Buy TV deals, which currently include a $100 price cut for this 55-inch Hisense 4K TV, bringing its price down to a more affordable $550 from its original price of $650.

The 55-inch screen of the Hisense 55U6G features 4K resolution and HDR with the brand’s ULED technology, for color, contrast, and brightness that will amaze anyone who’s watching. If you’re planning to buy the TV for your home theater, its Dolby Vision picture and Dolby Atmos sound will combine for an immersive cinematic experience that will replicate your local theater.

The Hisense 55U6G isn’t all about its 4K display though, as it’s also a smart TV that’s powered by Google’s Android TV platform. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite streaming services, as well as the shows that you’re watching so that you’ll be notified when the latest episode is available. Also integrated in the 4K TV is the Google Assistant, which you can call through the dedicated button on the remote. Issue voice commands to search for content, as well as control your other smart home devices.

For those who have been waiting for an opportunity to purchase a 4K TV for an unbelievably low price, you won’t want to miss Best Buy’s offer for the Hisense 55U6G. The 55-inch 4K TV will be yours for just $550, after a $100 discount to its original price of $650. There’s no telling how fast stocks will move though, so if you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite shows and movies on the Hisense 55U6G, don’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More 4K TV deals

If Best Buy’s discount for the Hisense 55U6G isn’t good enough for you, you should take a look at what else the retailer and its competitors are offering. There’s a daunting number of options though, so to help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best 4K TV deals that you can take advantage of today.

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,500 $5,000
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

Furrion Aurora 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV

$1,500 $1,700
In the market for a 4K TV fit for your patio? The Furrion Aurora might just be what you're looking for with its outdoor-optimized 4K panel and IP54 weather-resistant housing.
Buy at Amazon

50-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV

$370 $430
Get into the 4K game for an affordable price with this Android TV from Hisense. It has all the smart and streaming features you'll need, plus Dolby Vision HDR, built-in Chromecast, and voice remote.
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch LG 4K NanoCell TV

$997 $1,200
LG's NanoCell display offers bright colors and a sharp, accurate picture, with a super slim bezel and local dimming to make your movies,TV shows, and even games look even better.
Buy at Walmart

65-Inch Vizio Class OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV

$1,800 $1,900
Equipped with Ultra Color Spectrum technology for intense color accuracy, this TV gives watching movies, TV shows, and gaming excellent clarity and brightness.
Buy at Best Buy

48-inch LG CX OLED 4K TV

$1,300 $1,400
With 4K OLED, the LG CX line is a remarkable thing of beauty in any home theater, capable of delivering to even the most average viewer a world-class movie-viewing experience fit for a director.
Buy at Best Buy
