The dream of owning a 4K TV is much more realistic now, as retailers are competing with each other through heavily discounted 4K TV deals. One of the more reliable sources of amazing offers is Best Buy TV deals, which currently include a $100 price cut for this 55-inch Hisense 4K TV, bringing its price down to a more affordable $550 from its original price of $650.

The 55-inch screen of the Hisense 55U6G features 4K resolution and HDR with the brand’s ULED technology, for color, contrast, and brightness that will amaze anyone who’s watching. If you’re planning to buy the TV for your home theater, its Dolby Vision picture and Dolby Atmos sound will combine for an immersive cinematic experience that will replicate your local theater.

The Hisense 55U6G isn’t all about its 4K display though, as it’s also a smart TV that’s powered by Google’s Android TV platform. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite streaming services, as well as the shows that you’re watching so that you’ll be notified when the latest episode is available. Also integrated in the 4K TV is the Google Assistant, which you can call through the dedicated button on the remote. Issue voice commands to search for content, as well as control your other smart home devices.

For those who have been waiting for an opportunity to purchase a 4K TV for an unbelievably low price, you won’t want to miss Best Buy’s offer for the Hisense 55U6G. The 55-inch 4K TV will be yours for just $550, after a $100 discount to its original price of $650. There’s no telling how fast stocks will move though, so if you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite shows and movies on the Hisense 55U6G, don’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

