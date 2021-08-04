The dream of owning a 4K TV is much more realistic now, as retailers are competing with each other through heavily discounted 4K TV deals. One of the more reliable sources of amazing offers is Best Buy TV deals, which currently include a $100 price cut for this 55-inch Hisense 4K TV, bringing its price down to a more affordable $550 from its original price of $650.
The 55-inch screen of the Hisense 55U6G features 4K resolution and HDR with the brand’s ULED technology, for color, contrast, and brightness that will amaze anyone who’s watching. If you’re planning to buy the TV for your home theater, its Dolby Vision picture and Dolby Atmos sound will combine for an immersive cinematic experience that will replicate your local theater.
The Hisense 55U6G isn’t all about its 4K display though, as it’s also a smart TV that’s powered by Google’s Android TV platform. You can customize the home screen to display your favorite streaming services, as well as the shows that you’re watching so that you’ll be notified when the latest episode is available. Also integrated in the 4K TV is the Google Assistant, which you can call through the dedicated button on the remote. Issue voice commands to search for content, as well as control your other smart home devices.
For those who have been waiting for an opportunity to purchase a 4K TV for an unbelievably low price, you won’t want to miss Best Buy’s offer for the Hisense 55U6G. The 55-inch 4K TV will be yours for just $550, after a $100 discount to its original price of $650. There’s no telling how fast stocks will move though, so if you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite shows and movies on the Hisense 55U6G, don’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.
More 4K TV deals
If Best Buy’s discount for the Hisense 55U6G isn’t good enough for you, you should take a look at what else the retailer and its competitors are offering. There’s a daunting number of options though, so to help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best 4K TV deals that you can take advantage of today.
75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV$4,500 $5,000
Furrion Aurora 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV$1,500 $1,700
50-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV$370 $430
65-inch LG 4K NanoCell TV$997 $1,200
65-Inch Vizio Class OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV$1,800 $1,900
48-inch LG CX OLED 4K TV$1,300 $1,400
