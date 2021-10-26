  1. Deals
This 58-inch 4K TV is ON SALE for less than $400 at Walmart today

Hisense 58-inch Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV at a side angle on a white background.

Shoppers often take advantage of the best Black Friday deals every year to stretch their budget for major purchases, such as for Black Friday TV deals. You don’t have to wait until the shopping holiday if you want to buy a new 4K TV with a discount though, as this year’s Walmart Black Friday deals have arrived early. For example, this 58-inch Hisense 4K Roku TV is available from the retailer for just $378, after a $48 discount to its original price of $426.

Like Digital Trends’ best TVs, the Hisense 58R6E3 features 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 58-inch display, which comes with a bezel-less design that makes it look even larger while showcasing incredible details and vivid colors. Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 bring the cinematic experience into the 4K TV, supported by DTS Studio Sound for immersive audio that feels like you’re in the movies.

Expanding the capabilities of the Hisense 58R6E3 is the Roku TV platform, which grants easy access to your favorite streaming services so that you’ll never run out of things to watch. The smart TV also features Motion Rate 120, which eliminates the lag in fast-paced scenes, and Game Mode, which significantly reduces input lag so that your game instantly responds to button presses on your controller. You can also use voice commands to control the TV and your other smart home devices through the remote or the Roku mobile app.

For a screen that will transform your home theater setup, you should take advantage of Walmart’s offer for the Hisense 58R6E3. The retailer is selling the 58-inch 4K Roku TV at $48 off, bringing its price down to just $378 from its original price of $426. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if you want to enjoy significant savings in buying the Hisense 58R6E3 ahead of Black Friday, you shouldn’t hold back. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

