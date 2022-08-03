Grab a 58-inch 4K TV for under $300 at Walmart right now

If you aren’t familiar with Hisense, it’s a company that focuses on budget TVs, although in the last few years, it’s started trying to inch into the mid-tier market, especially with TVs like the 58-inch Class R6 Series. While Hisense already has cheap TVs, the 58-inch class is among one of the better Walmart TV deals, bringing it down to $298 from $338 — a nice $40 discount.

Why you should buy the Hisense 58-inch Class R6 Series TV

It’s not often that you find a 58-inch 4K TV below $300, but what makes this one special is the fact that it also comes with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, so you can enjoy shows and films in better contrast, although it’s missing HLG support, so if you watch broadcast sports or TV, you might miss out on that. Even so, it has a full-array LED backlight, which helps create better local brightness dimming, which can help give your shows or films a more natural feel than a TV that only has partial backlighting. You’ll also be happy to know that it has a game mode that helps decrease input lag, meaning it takes less time for your input to show up on your screen, and while there’s no 120Hz refresh rate, there is Motion Rate 120 that helps re-create the feel of a higher refresh rate.

Beyond that, the whole thing is built on the Roku TV platform, so you get a modern and streamlined smart TV platform that gives you access to all the popular apps and services to watch the latest shows and movies, such as Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. Control of Roku is convenient, like most smart TV platforms, and you can control it either through the remote or the accompanying Roku app, which also lets you control the TV by voice. Finally, the R6 supports DTS Studio Sound, which tries to re-create 3D audio with just the internal speakers it comes with, and while you’ll likely want to grab external speakers in the long run, these will do nicely in the meantime.

Overall, the Hisense 58-inch Class R6 Series is a great budget TV if you’re looking for something that has 4K, HDR, and nearly 60-inch size. And with this deal from Walmart, you can grab it for just $298 — a $40 discount on its normal $338 price. Otherwise, check out some of our other 4K TV deals if you want something a bit fancier.

