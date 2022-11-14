 Skip to main content
Selling fast: This 65-inch 4K TV is under $400, but it won’t last long

Aaron Mamiit
By
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.

Are you looking for early Black Friday TV deals for a badly needed upgrade to your home theater setup? Then look no further than Walmart’s $100 discount for the 65-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to $398 from its original price of $498. The TV is selling out fast with hundreds purchased over the past 24 hours, so we don’t expect stocks to last long. It’s highly recommended that you take advantage of this offer right now, as it may no longer be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Hisense R6 Series 4K TV

If our guide on what size TV to buy says you’ve got enough space for a 65-inch screen in your living room, then you should consider buying the Hisense R6 Series 4K TV, especially if you’re on a budget. The TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution, which works with a full-array LED backlight to display your favorite shows and movies with sharper details and more vivid colors.  It supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, which constantly makes adjustments to optimize the images on the screen, and DTS Studio Sound for an immersive audio experience.

The best TVs are all smart TVs, with access to virtually endless libraries of content through popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. The Hisense R6 Series 4K TV provides the same benefit through the Roku platform, which also comes with a simple but customizable home screen that makes it easy to switch between cable channels, streaming content, video game consoles, and more. The TV is also compatible with Google Assistant and other smart home devices that are powered by the digital assistant, for your convenience.

The 65-inch Hisense R6 Series 4K TV is down to $398 in one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals that you can avail today, following a $100 discount to its sticker price of $498. Here’s another reason to buy the TV right now: you may not get the Black Friday deals that you want on the shopping holiday itself due to the expected deluge of customers. You won’t be disappointed if you go for the Hisense R6 Series 4K TV, so add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

