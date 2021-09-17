Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Upgrading your home theater setup will no longer cost your entire savings as retailers are competing with each other through 4K TV deals. You will be able to afford 70-inch TV deals with the likes of this offer under Best Buy TV deals for the Hisense 70A6G that reduces the price of the 70-inch 4K TV by $220, bringing it down to $630 from its original price of $850.

Digital Trends’ best TVs provide endless hours of entertainment, which is something that the Hisense 70A6G is also capable of doing. The TV features a 70-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharper and more colorful images, with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support and DTS Virtual: X audio technology to provide a cinematic experience inside your home.

The Hisense 70A6G is also a smart TV that’s powered by the Android TV platform, which grants access to the apps of your favorite streaming services. You can customize the Android TV home screen to show your favorite apps and series, so you won’t have to navigate through the menus every time a new episode comes out. The 70-inch 4K TV also comes with a voice remote, enabling voice commands for Google Assistant to perform.

It’s no longer an impossible dream to buy a 70-inch 4K TV, especially with offers like Best Buy’s discount for the Hisense 70A6G. You can purchase the 4K TV for only $630, after applying a $220 discount to its original price of $850. It’s unclear until when the deal will be available, so to make sure that you’re able to take advantage of the offer, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your own Hisense 70A6G.

Here’s your chance to add a 70-inch 4K TV into your living room with Best Buy’s special price for the Hisense 70A6G. However, if you’re not yet sold on the offer, the good news is that there’s no shortage of 4K TV deals across various retailers. We’ve gathered some of the best 4K TV deals that you can take advantage of right now, and hopefully something catches your eye.

