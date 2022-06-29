 Skip to main content
This 58-inch 4K TV is under $300 at Walmart today

Albert Bassili
By

As the Fourth of July and Prime Day approach, we’re starting to see some great deals on electronics rolling around, such as this deal at Walmart on Hisense’s 58-inch 4K R6 Series Roku Smart TV. If you’re unfamiliar with Hisense, the company specializes in budget-friendly TVs packed with many features, although you can still find some premium products under its belt. You can grab it from Walmart for just $298, which is $40 off the normal $338 price, making it one of the better Walmart TV deals.

Why you should buy this 58-inch TV

A Hisense 58-inch R6 Series 4K Roku TV.

Why Buy

  • Great value
  • HDR support
  • Bezel-less design

It’s not often that you see 58 inches when it comes to TV size, but if it helps keep the cost down compared to a 60- or 70-inch TV, we’ll take it, and for being less than $300, it packs a big punch. For example, not only do you get Dolby Vision HDR but HDR 10 as well, so that you have support for different formats while still getting excellent contrast ratio and visual fidelity from your TV. Along with that, you get 4K resolution with over 8 million pixels and full-array backlighting, which has dozens of individual lighting zones to do an even better job of brightness and contrast.

As for those who like gaming, while there isn’t a 120Hz refresh rate, there is motion smoothing technology that is also helpful in watching sports or action-packed movies. There’s even a game mode that helps reduce the input lag and is not something you see in budget-friendly TVs. It also supports DTS surround sound for a fuller audio experience, assuming that your media supports DTS audio.

Finally, the whole thing is built around the Roku TV platform, so you get a minimalist and streamlined experience with support for all the major streaming apps, giving you access to potentially hundreds of thousands of shows and movies. Roku also supports Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control the TV through supported devices with those, or you can use the included Roku app from your phone to control the TV, either with a press of a button or through voice commands.

More TV deals you can shop today

Several TVs in a checkerboard patter, for Amazon Prime Day TV Deals.

While the Hisense R6 is an excellent deal, it may not exactly fit your needs, whether you want something with a few more features or if it’s the wrong size for you. As such, you can look at our compiled list of TV deals for something that might serve you better. Here are some picks that may fit the bill.

  • 43-inch Toshiba 4K Fire TV —
  • 50-inch Samsung Class 7 4K TV —
  • 70-inch LG NanoCell 75-Series 4K TV —

And if these don’t do it for you, we have also gathered a list of the best Amazon TV deals and Best Buy TV deals.

