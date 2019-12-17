Chromebooks were something of an oddity when they first came onto the scene a few years ago, but today, these low-profile laptops running Google’s cloud-based Chrome OS operating system have come to represent some of the best values to be found in the laptop market. We love Chromebooks for their elegance and simplicity, and while there are high-end models like Google’s own Pixelbook out there (that will cost you a grand or more), one of our favorite things about these computers is how cheaply they can be had.

In fact, if you’re looking for a low-cost, no-frills laptop for less than 400 bucks, then a Chromebook is arguably a better choice than a cheap Windows laptop (and we don’t have to say that “MacBook” and “cheap” don’t really go together at all). So whether it’s a gift for someone special on your “nice list” this year or you just need a basic everyday laptop for work and general use, these sub-$400 Chromebook deals – with prices starting at just $109 – have you covered:

Lenovo 100e 11.6-Inch Chromebook

For an inexpensive, compact, name-brand Chromebook, it doesn’t get much better (or much cheaper) than this little number from Lenovo. The 100e Chromebook packs an 11.6-inch 720p display, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB of flash storage (remember that you don’t need much space here, since Chrome OS is cloud-based), so while it obviously isn’t built for heavy lifting, it’s a fine little machine for basic work and everyday tasks like web browsing.

Did we mention it’s cheap? Normally $159, Walmart has the Lenovo 110e Chromebook on sale right now for just $109.

Lenovo C330 11.6-Inch 2-in-1 Chromebook

If you can’t decide between a tablet and a small laptop for on-the-go web browsing, work, and entertainment, then the Lenovo C330 lets you have your cake and eat it, too. This compact 2-in-1 Chromebook pulls double duty as a Chrome OS laptop and a tablet thanks to its fold-flat 11.6-inch HD multitouch display, and under the hood, it runs on a quad-core MediaTek CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of flash storage. It’s even got an HD webcam and mic if you like to do video calls and chat with friends and loved ones.

A $53 markdown means you can score the Lenovo C330 2-in-1 Chromebook for $247 on Amazon at the moment.

Samsung 15.6-Inch Chromebook 4+

If you’d rather trade the versatility of a 2-in-1 for a full-sized laptop that’s still in the same price range as the compact Lenovo C330, then the Samsung Chromebook 4+ is a great pick. This Chrome OS laptop packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, giving you a more traditional computer interface with extra screen real estate that’s more convenient and comfortable for a full day’s work (something that’s also made easier by the 10.5-hour battery life).

For only $249 after a $51 discount, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better 15-inch Chrome OS laptop in this price bracket than the Samsung Chromebook 4+.

Acer 15.6-Inch Chromebook 715

With its 15.6-inch touchscreen, 8th-gen Intel Core i3-8130U CPU, and 4GB of RAM, the Acer Chromebook 715 brings us into PC-like territory while still keeping things under $400. The 1080p display combines a vibrant Full HD picture with the versatility of a touchscreen for hours of comfortable viewing, and its 12-hour battery life and full-sized keyboard (complete with numpad) lets you work and browse well into the night. You also get 128GB of built-in storage along with Google’s cloud storage for safely and automatically backing up of all your important goodies.

A nice $70 discount knocks the Acer Chromebook 715 down to $330 at Walmart right now.

Samsung 12.2- Inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2

Samsung’s Chromebook Plus V2 sports a nice compact form factor which is still a little bigger than the usual 11.6-inch models that dominate this category. Better still is that this super-portable Chrome OS laptop is a full-featured 2-in-1, boasting a 12.2-inch Full HD touchscreen with a very nice 1,920 x 1,200 resolution (considerably better than the standard 720p you usually find at this size). It even comes with a handy retractable stylus, making it a great convertible Chromebook for artists and graphic designers who are frequently on the go.

The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 would normally set you back well over $500, but a tidy $204 savings knocks this 2-in-1 down to $346 on Amazon and keeps it well under our $400 budget threshold.

