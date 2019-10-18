Buying a blender can be confusing, given the wide range of capacities and features. The Home Depot has a limited-time deal using the promotion code BLENDNINJA20 for Ninja’s Nutri Duo blender with Auto-iQ that can make your decision easier, dropping the price from $160 to $128. The Nutri Ninja Duo is an intelligent blender system with multiple blades and containers.

Equipped with a three-speed, 1,300-watt motor, the Nutri Ninja Duo has four built-in preset blending functions for pulsing, pureeing, milkshakes, and smoothies. When you select one of the Auto-iQ programs, the blender takes over, combining timed pulsing, blending, and pausing patterns, depending on the selected program. The bottom line is the Nutri Ninja does the work for you once you select the program with the front control panel.

The Nutri Ninja Duo system includes three containers: A 72-ounce blender pitcher, a 32-ounce jumbo multi-serve Nutri Nina cup, and a 24-ounce regular Nutri Ninja cup. A stacked blades component works with the pitcher and a Pro Extractor Blades unit screws onto the Nutri Ninja cups. There are also two Ninja Sip & Seal lids to use with the cups.

A digital timer on the control panel has two modes. When you select one of the Auto-iQ programs, the timer counts down to show the remaining time. If you control the blender manually, the timer counts up to display the running time.

When you use the Pro Extractor blades to make smoothies, Auto-iQ processes whole fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and ice, breaking down the ingredients to extract vitamins and nutrients. Create the healthy drinks one at a time by screwing the Pro Extractor blade set onto the top of one of the cups, invert the cup on the blender, run the program, and then remove the blade set and replace it with a Sip and Seal lid.

If you want to create multiple smoothies or frosty drinks at the same time, use Auto-iQ with the XL 72-ounce pitcher and its Total Crushing Blades to pulverize ice to snow in just a few seconds.

Normally priced at $160, the Nutri Nina Blender Duo is only $128 when you use the promotion code BLENDNINJA20 at checkout. If you want a powerful and versatile blender system with multiple blades and containers and presets that take the guesswork out of blending, this is a great opportunity to save with The Home Depot’s promotion code. This deal expires November 2, so don’t delay to take advantage of the reduced price.

