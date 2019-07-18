The Honeywell Portable Air Conditioner gets a 20% price cut on Amazon

Share

Summers are great for backyard cookouts, going to the beach, or for any outdoor adventure you can think of under the sun. This is the time where we can go outside in carefree and comfortable outfits rather than having to put on layer upon layer. Then again, it’s another story when the temperature has gone too far up and you find yourself seeking ways to just cool off and take a break from sweating. Prime Day may have come and gone but Amazon still has cool deals up for grabs. Keep your cool with the Honeywell Portable Air Conditioner (MN12CESBB) that is currently selling for $115 below its typical list price of $550.

For $434, you can beat the summer heat with not just one but three appliances in one. More than a sleek portable air conditioner that runs with a 12,000 BTU, the Honeywell MN12CESBB is also a dehumidifier and a fan that can cool rooms up to 350 to 450 square feet. The dehumidifier works wonders on any humid day, as it can remove up to 66 pints of moisture a day, thanks to the self-evaporation system that allows continuous and bucketless operation. And you can count on the fan to circulate air around the room before it gets too stuffy.

Unlike traditional air conditioners, the main selling point of portable air conditioners is the instant cooling and convenience they offer as you move them from room to room. All accessories make for quick and easy installation on either horizontal or vertical windows. Spare your back from heavy lifting and save that for the gym, just roll with the Honeywell MN12CESBB, set up and switch it ON for immediate relief. The “set it and forget it” design allows lasting comfort with the Smart Digital Thermostat to keep the room’s climate precisely to your liking.

Don’t look back now, the front-facing, feather-touch control panel and display are unique to Honeywell’s Classic Series of portable air conditioners. This way you can clearly view your current setting and make the appropriate changes effortlessly. This three-speed portable air conditioner also comes with a fully functional remote so you can kick back and stay on top of things from across the room.

Relax in peace as this portable unit has a built-in dual-motor technology that only produces between 51 to 54 decibels of noise even at the highest speed. Maintenance is also not something that you need to be worrying about. The dual-filtration system not only extends the life of this AC but also reduces the impurities in the air like dust, or pet dander. An added plus is that you can easily run this filter under a faucet for a hassle-free clean. This Honeywell unit also put your safety first with a thermal overload protection feature attached to the motor and compressor.

Prime Day is not the only time you can get big on savings. Normally priced at $550, the Honeywell Portable Air Conditioner (MN12CESBB) can be yours at a discounted price of $434. Amazon Rewards Visa cardholders may also qualify to get another $50 slashed off the price. Upgrade your space and stay cool for the summer with a portable air conditioner.

