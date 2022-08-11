 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch the premiere of This Fool on Friday

Bruce Brown
By
Julio and Luis from This Fool standing in kitchen with coffee mugs.

This Fool, a Hulu original, premieres on the streaming service this Friday, August 12. Set in the working class neighborhood of South Central Los Angeles, This Fool, is a straight-talking half-hour comedy staring Chris Estrada, who also is a co-creator of the show. Estrada’s character, Julio Lopez, works at a non-profit gang rehab called Hugs Not Thugs. Thirty years old, Julio still lives at home, dates his high school girlfriend, and clashes with older cousin Luis, a former gang member and newly-released ex-con. Here’s how you can watch the premiere of This Fool on Friday.

How to watch This Fool in the U.S.

If you subscribe to the Hulu streaming service, you’re good to go, just log in and enjoy This Fool and any other content new on Hulu. If you don’t subscribe to Hulu, you can still watch This Fool for free in the U.S. by signing up for a .

Hulu free trial subscriptions are available for new subscribers only. With the Hulu free trial, you can get Hulu for free for 30 days. At the end of the free trial the ad-supported version of Hulu costs $7 a month. If you can’t abide ads with your streamed video, there’s also a 30-day free trial for the Hulu No Ads plan for $13 per month when the trial ends. There are also additional Hulu ad-supported and no-ad bundles that include bundle Disney+, ESPN+, and Live TV, but the bundles do not include a 30-day free trial.

How to watch This Fool from abroad

Americans traveling abroad can still watch This Fool on launch day by using a virtual private network (VPN). When you use a VPN, the utility lets you select a U.S. server whether you are at home or traveling. Once you connect to a U.S.-based server you can log in to your Hulu account.

We recommend to access the streaming service to watch This Fool or any other online content. In Digital Trends’ latest best VPN 2022 roundup, our experts gave props for NordVPN’s speed, availability on many devices, and multiple encryption layers that protect your privacy. NordVPN also has split tunneling, a feature you can use to whitelist select sites and activities to work around the VPN feature for better performance by accessing publicly available internet servers.

Editors' Recommendations

Facebook Messenger finally starts testing end-to-end encryption for all chats

facebook messenger testing end to encryption all chats default

Support for dual GPUs could be making an unexpected comeback

Intel Arc A750M Limited Edition graphics card sits on a desk.

The best free movies on YouTube right now (August 2022)

The cast of Chronicle.

Hurry — This ultra-thin Lenovo gaming laptop is $550 off today

Playing a game on the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop.

The Gray Man stinks! Why Netflix has never made a great action movie

ryan gosling five most badass roles the gray man

This screwless motherboard will make GPU upgrades easier than ever

The Gigabyte EZ Latch Plus motherboard on a white background.

The best live TV streaming services: Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and more

best streaming TV service

Elon Musk hints that he could start his own social media platform

elon musk stylized image

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro colors.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Guide: Season 3, week 10 quests and how to complete them

Character bouncing from Bouncy Slurpshroom in Fortnite.

Get one year of PS Plus for only $43 with this code

PlayStation Plus 1 year membership card

The best games on PlayStation Plus, Extra, and Premium

A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.

There’s a new reason HDDs could be better than SSDs

An HDD and an SSD lie on a table.