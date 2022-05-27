Walmart has a Chromebook for $98 in its Memorial Day sale

With the holiday just around the corner, retailers have already started launching their Memorial Day sales to give shoppers a head start with their purchases. If you want to take this opportunity to buy a new laptop but you’re on a very tight budget, you should definitely take a look at Chromebook deals. These devices are generally cheaper than their Windows-based counterparts, and they’re even more affordable for Memorial Day with offers like Walmart’s $127 discount for the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook, which brings its price down to just $98 from its original price of $225.

HP’s products are always in demand when retailers roll out laptop deals, as its top-of-the-line models have made it one of the best laptop brands. However, it’s also offering reliable budget devices like the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook. It’s equipped with the AMD A4 processor, 4GB of RAM, and integrated AMD Radeon R4 graphics. These specifications don’t look like much, but they’re already enough for decent performance because Chromebooks, which are powered by Google’s Chrome OS, rely on web-based apps instead of installed software. This translated to low overhead, resulting in a snappy device even with low-end components.

The HP 11.6-inch Chromebook won’t be able to match up with the best Chromebooks, but if you’re planning to use the device for basic functions such as browsing the internet, typing documents, and watching streaming content, it’s going to be more than enough. The device comes with an 11.6-inch screen with HD resolution, and it’s durable enough to survive falling off tables with its metal-reinforced corners, making it perfect for students who need a computing device for their classes. HP also promises a long battery life and fast recharging for the Chromebook, so it will rarely be out of action.

Walmart’s offer makes the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook one of the most affordable options in this year’s Memorial Day laptop sales. The retailer is offering the Chromebook for a very low price of $98, after a $127 discount to its sticker price of $225. This likely won’t change through to the holiday, so there’s no sense in holding back on buying the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook. Actually, you have to hurry as you never know when stocks will run out.

