Save $670 on the HP 15t Touch laptop while you still can

Unless you’re a hardcore gamer, graphic designer, or coder, you don’t need the most powerful laptop on the market. For most of us, all we really want is something with enough battery life and processing power to get us through the day.

You can always drop $1,200 on one of the best consumer laptops available but in the end, you’re just going to end up with a bulky monstrosity that you have to lug around all day. Sure, you’ll have enough juice to hack the Pentagon at a moments notice, but as an average citizen, high treason is likely pretty low on your to-do list. So if you all you need is decent, lightweight laptop that won’t let you down when you need it most, the HP 15t Touch should work quite nicely — especially after a sweet $670 discount.

HP 15t Touch is an excellent entry-level laptop for work, college, or even just watching Netflix. With a 13-hour battery life, a seventh-generation Intel i7 processor, and 8GB of memory, this stylish piece of technology was designed to help you stay productive. It also comes with a nifty Intel UHD graphics card, so you don’t have to suffer through poor quality videos whenever you choose to stream. The 15.6-inch touch display also allows for easy viewing and navigation, though admittedly, too much touching can result in a fingerprint covered screen that may need to be cleaned every now and again.

Though there are a lot of great things going on in this laptop, perhaps the biggest draw is the price. Normally retailing at $1,240, the HP 15t Touch laptop is an absolute steal at just $570. This deal is all part of an ongoing back to school sale happening online at HP, and will only last through Saturday, August 11. If you’ve been looking for a decent entry-level laptop, or know a college student who needs something better than a pen and paper for note-taking, the HP 15t is an excellent option. Though you can always take a gander at the rest of the sale if you aren’t convinced.

