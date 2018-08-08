Digital Trends
Deals

Save $670 on the HP 15t Touch laptop while you still can

Jacob Kienlen
By
hp laptop deals back to school sale 17t

Unless you’re a hardcore gamer, graphic designer, or coder, you don’t need the most powerful laptop on the market. For most of us, all we really want is something with enough battery life and processing power to get us through the day.

You can always drop $1,200 on one of the best consumer laptops available but in the end, you’re just going to end up with a bulky monstrosity that you have to lug around all day. Sure, you’ll have enough juice to hack the Pentagon at a moments notice, but as an average citizen, high treason is likely pretty low on your to-do list. So if you all you need is decent, lightweight laptop that won’t let you down when you need it most, the HP 15t Touch should work quite nicely — especially after a sweet $670 discount.

HP 15t Touch is an excellent entry-level laptop for work, college, or even just watching Netflix. With a 13-hour battery life, a seventh-generation Intel i7 processor, and 8GB of memory, this stylish piece of technology was designed to help you stay productive. It also comes with a nifty Intel UHD graphics card, so you don’t have to suffer through poor quality videos whenever you choose to stream. The 15.6-inch touch display also allows for easy viewing and navigation, though admittedly, too much touching can result in a fingerprint covered screen that may need to be cleaned every now and again.

Though there are a lot of great things going on in this laptop, perhaps the biggest draw is the price. Normally retailing at $1,240, the HP 15t Touch laptop is an absolute steal at just $570. This deal is all part of an ongoing back to school sale happening online at HP, and will only last through Saturday, August 11. If you’ve been looking for a decent entry-level laptop, or know a college student who needs something better than a pen and paper for note-taking, the HP 15t is an excellent option. Though you can always take a gander at the rest of the sale if you aren’t convinced.

$570 | HP

Looking for great savings? Find laptop deals and more from our curated deals page, or follow us on Twitter for the latest savings.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to take a screenshot on a PC
fitbit alternative roundup
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
smartphone deals roundup
Deals

Save up to $900 with the best smartphone deals for August 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We've rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
deals ter
Deals

DT Deals

Posted By Sterling Anton
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

Save hundreds with the best MacBook deals for August 2018

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cooling pillows
Deals

Don’t sweat a thing with the 8 best cooling pillows for hot-blooded sleepers

Even with air conditioning, higher ambient summer temperatures can make sleeping at night a sweaty ordeal. If you're a hot-blooded sleeper, we've rounded up the eight best cooling pillows to help you beat the heat so you can sleep soundly.
Posted By Lucas Coll
osprey exos eja backpacks backpacking white mountains new hampshire
Deals

REI slashes prices on tents, backpacks, and gear for its Outlet sale

As we reach some of the last hurrahs on summer, REI is offering steep discounts on its entire REI Outlet inventory. From now until August 13, you can save up to 70 percent on backpacks, tents, jackets and more.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
portable air conditioner deals
Deals

Beat the heat this summer with an affordable air conditioner

Summer is in full swing, and now is the time time to shop for some deals on air conditioning units. We rounded up a selection of the best deals on cheap air conditioners and dehumidifiers going right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best fitbit deals
Deals

Start your fitness journey with the best Fitbit deals available now

If you're ready to kick-start your fitness regimen (or just take your current one to the next level), we've created a quick rundown of the best, most current Fitbit deals to help you decide which one is best for you.
Posted By Lucas Coll
HP Envy x360
Deals

HP slices prices on laptops for its huge back to school sale

HP is slashing prices on laptops, desktops, and printers for their annual back to school sale. From now until Saturday, August 11, you can pick up a laptop for less than half it's retail price. Take a look for yourself.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Deals

Time to upgrade! Here are the best 4K TV deals for August 2018

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level so you can enjoy all of your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

The best affordable Samsung phone deals available now

Looking for a new Android phone? Samsung makes some of our favorites, but you don't have to shell out a fortune for a Galaxy device. Check out our roundup of the best afffordable Samsung phones available right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

The best computer reading glasses for eye strain

Eye strain, headaches, and dry eyes are all side effects of too much exposure to blue light and screen glare. Get yourself a pair of computer reading glasses to help relieve the discomfort.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Nintendo Switch review
Deals

Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for August 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including some discounts on stand-alone consoles as well as a few bundles that feature Nintendo's creative Labo kits.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

These 30 Amazon Coupons can help you save on the things you need

Did you know there are thousands of Amazon Coupons and promo codes that you can take advantage of? We found coupons for everything from tech to everyday products. Find out what savings you've been missing out on.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen