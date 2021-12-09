Retailers are offering laptop deals in all shapes and sizes, so buying a new laptop may be overwhelming if you don’t know where to begin. For dependable machines with immense value for money, it’s highly recommended that you start with HP laptop deals, which includes this $150 discount for the HP 17 Laptop that brings its price down to just $650 from its original price of $800. If you finalize your purchase now, you’ll get it in time for Christmas so that you can give it as a gift to a loved one — or even to yourself.

The HP 17 Laptop, which is made by a brand that’s a fixture in Digital Trends’ best laptops, promises reliable performance in a relatively affordable package. The laptop is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris XE Graphics, for multitasking between several apps without any slowdowns and crashes. The laptop also comes with a 1TB HDD, which should be enough space to install your essential software and to store your important files. Windows 11 Home is pre-installed in the machine, and since the operating system is the standard for many business-related programs, according to our laptop buying guide, you’ll have access to an expansive software library for any purpose that you need.

Typing documents, browsing websites, and watching streaming content are enjoyable on the laptop’s 17.3-inch HD+ display. Meanwhile, working on the laptop is comfortable because of its lift-hinge design, which raises the machine to a natural typing position, augmented by an enlarged click pad. If you’re always on the go, the HP Fast Charge technology will help you out by keeping the HP 17 Laptop in action, as up to 50% of its battery will be recharged after just 45 minutes of being plugged in.

Whether you’re planning to upgrade your laptop, or you think that a friend or family member needs a new machine, you can’t go wrong with the HP 17 Laptop. It’s currently available from HP for just $650, after a $150 discount to its original price of $800. If you want delivery to occur ahead of the holidays, you should purchase the machine now before stocks get depleted and shipping channels get congested. Don’t hold yourself back — click that Buy Now button for the HP 17 Laptop as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations