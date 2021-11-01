Hurry! This HP Chromebook is only $99 at Best Buy today

The best Black Friday deals are well underway now with some of the pick of the bunch coming from the Best Buy Black Friday deals we’re seeing pop up. This includes being able to buy a HP 11.6-inch Chromebook for just $99 right now saving you a massive $160 on the usual price. If you’re looking for the cheapest of Chromebooks, this is the deal for you.

While this HP 11.6-inch Chromebook probably won’t challenge the best Chromebooks out there, it’s fantastically priced for what it does offer. It also comes from one of the best laptop brands available thanks to HP being a reliable brand. For the money, you get an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory plus 32GB of eMMC storage space. It’s ideally suited for working on the move and getting plenty of things done on the cloud via the bevy of Google apps that are made available to you.

Arguably best of all, the HP Chromebook offers speedy boot up times and reliable battery life too. It weighs just under three pounds and is only 0.7-inch thin so it’s ideal for taking between classes or during your commute. With a built-in media reader, it can even be used for transferring photos across with some extra flexibility here for the budding photographer. It looks pretty stylish for the price too so you won’t feel like you’re carrying around a budget priced device at all.

Normally priced at $259, this HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is just $99 right now for a strictly limited time only. It’s pretty much impossible to find a Chromebook for less than this price so if you’re keen to embrace the ChromeOS lifestyle, this is the deal you need to go for. You won’t regret it as it’s a great way to get more done without worrying about any security issues or having to store files physically anywhere.

