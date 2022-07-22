 Skip to main content
This HP Chromebook, normally $225, is under $100 with this deal

Nina Derwin
By
The HP 11.6-inch Chromebook.

Believe it or not, it’s already time to go back to school in some parts of the U.S., and that day is fast approaching in others. As we prepare to step into yet another year of education, one of the most essential tools on many of our back-t0-school shopping lists is a new Chromebook. Luckily, Walmart is offering some excellent student laptop deals, including one on the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook. Originally $225, Walmart has slashed the price by more than half to only $98, saving you $127 on this mighty little machine.

This is one of the best Chromebook deals we’ve seen so far this back to school season, and there are countless reasons why today is the day to add one to your Walmart cart. This Chromebook by HP was designed for students in the cloud-first learning model. It’s fast booting, thanks to the Chrome OS, and it was physically made to withstand and endure countless school days of being toted around inside a backpack and moved in and out of lockers. It was made to survive a fall off a desk, a splash from a water bottle, and tugging on the power cord.

Out of the box, this Chromebook is classroom ready for students to begin streaming and accessing textbooks, tests, and just about anything else necessary for their new year of learning. The battery life is long and the recharging time is super fast, meaning a more seamless, hassle-free school year ahead. Student interactions can easily be managed from HP Classroom Manager, making this HP Chromebook a favorite of teachers and school faculty as much as students.

Walmart has had some wonderful laptop deals as of late, but it’s pretty hard to top a brand new Chromebook for under $100. While this laptop was originally priced at $225, you can save $127 when you add it to your cart and check out today, because right now it’s on sale for a mere $98. Walmart has made it affordable for you to procure the tools you need for the students in your life to succeed, so don’t miss out before this deal disappears — just like summer vacation.

