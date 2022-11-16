Walmart Black Friday deals have started early, with the retail giant offering a chance to beat the rush and still claim Black Friday pricing. One of the best Black Friday laptop deals is on the HP x360 2-in-1 laptop, which you can currently snag for just $179 at Walmart. This versatile device would normally cost $299, making this deal good for $120 in savings. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and Walmart is offering an extended holiday return window out to January 31, 2023.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook x360 2-in-1-laptop

Like all of the best Chromebooks, this HP Chromebook x360 is a fast, flexible, and fun computing device, made to suit the way the modern computing world works. It can compete with the best laptops for high school students, as its small footprint makes for excellent portability and ease of use. But despite its smaller size, it still brings plenty of performance to your computing world, and even has fast charging technology, ensuring you never have to wait long to get back up and going if you manage to drain the battery in the wild.

HP is also one of the best laptop brands, ensuring you’re getting a quality Chromebook backed by decades of experience and knowledge. HP quality can be seen in its internal specs, which include a dual-core processor and 4GB of RAM, but also in its build quality and design. The HP Chromebook x360 2-in-1 sports a minimal design, with thin bezels housing the 14-inch high definition touchscreen. Complete with a great webcam, the 14-inch HP Chromebook is a capable and affordable option for students and professionals. It’s a good comparison if you’re looking for one of the best laptops for college, and if the 64GB of internal storage isn’t quite enough for your digital world, you can add to it with one of the best cloud storage services.

Just $179 at Walmart right now, the HP Chromebook x360 2-in-1 laptop offers an early Black Friday savings of $120. It would normally set you back $299, and free shipping is also included. If you’re uncertain this is the right portable computing device for you, consider checking out our Chromebooks vs. laptops comparison.

Editors' Recommendations