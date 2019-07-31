Share

It’s nearly about time to go back to school, and while countless students would be cheering if vacation never finished, a new school year means new possibilities. It also means that lots of back-to-school sales are up for grabs.

These deals typically involve a lot of stuff from school supplies, dorm room essentials, and electronic gadgets you can use in class. With Best Buy’s back-to-school deals, you have the chance to take numerous discounts on various tech devices like laptops and more. All you need is to have a Best Buy account and sign up for the student deals to avail additional discounts on top of the promo price.

If you’re looking to buy one now, we’ve already listed here the best laptop deals from Best Buy’s big sale for you to check out.

HP ENVY X360 2-IN-1 15.6-INCH TOUCHSCREEN LAPTOP, NATURAL SILVER — 18% OFF

You can do school tasks easily with the HP Envy x360 15. It is a 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop that can be converted as a tablet. The Envy x360 has versatile functionality for presentations, thanks to its 360-degree flip-and-fold design. It has geared hinges that let you flip the screen around to enter either tent mode or full-on tablet mode for added viewing experience.

The Envy x360 runs on Windows 10 operating system. It packs an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB solid-state drive (SSD) storage for running multiple programs all at once. You can run your games and video-editing apps smoothly and with ease.

Normally priced at $850, Best Buy cuts its price by $150. Now you can get the HP Envy x360 15 for only $700. Best Buy will give another $100 discount if you use the student deals promo.

HP ENVY X360 2-IN-1 15.6-INCH TOUCHSCREEN LAPTOP 8GB RAM 512GB SSD, NATURAL SILVER — 15% OFF

For your multitasking needs, the more advanced variant of HP Envy x360 15 has you covered. It has 8GB of RAM with 512 SSD internal space for rapid storage and will accelerate the start-up of your frequently used programs. It runs in 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor that has an ultra-low-voltage platform that delivers extra juice when you need it.

The Envy x360 boasts its 1,920 x 1,080 resolution that brings out impressive color and clarity. It has a 15.6-inch IPS touchscreen display with wide viewing angles for a better watching experience.

Discounted by $150, you can take it home now for only $850 instead of $1,000. You can also sign up for Best Buy’s student deals promo for an additional $100 off at checkout.

ASUS FX705DT 17.3-INCH GAMING LAPTOP, BLACK — 15% OFF

When it’s time to take your study break, you can blow off some steam by playing your favorite games with the Asus FX705DT gaming laptop. It has 8GB RAM and a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor that delivers great responsiveness and performance. You can then save your game files using its 512GB SSD storage with advanced communication power.

You can enjoy a bigger screen with its 17.3-inch full HD display that has 1,920 x 1,080 resolution. It is backed by Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card to fuel your game.

You can get the Asus FX705DT laptop now for only $850 from its original price of $1,000. Enjoy an additional $100 off if you enroll in Best Buy’s student deals promo.

