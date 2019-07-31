Share

Chromebook laptops are a great alternative to traditional laptops. They are also usually less expensive than their Windows counterparts, which makes them an attractive pick for school and work. If you’re thinking of getting one, now may be the right time as Amazon is taking off a nice 24% off the price of the HP 14-Inch Chromebook Laptop. This Chromebook model normally costs $300, but the retail giant has slashed its price to just $227. If you want your Chromebook in a different color Amazon has it discounted in blue and gray for a few bucks more.

Just like any other Chromebook, this HP laptop runs a Linux-based operating system developed by Google called Chrome OS. It provides access to all your favorite Android apps as well as Google’s services, including Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Sheets. Data is also stored online which eliminates the need for large hard drives.

This Chromebook flaunts a 14-inch screen with Full HD 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution and Antiglare IPS WLED-backlit display. Whether you’re writing, reading the news, or watching a movie, you can expect amazing visuals with vivid colors and crisp details. The screen can be tilted up to 180 degrees for sharing and collaboration purposes. And for a totally immersive entertainment experience, HP also added dual speakers and had it audio tuned by B&O experts.

Under the hood, it packs an AMD A4-9120 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. This ensures smooth performance and enough power for basic everyday computing, including multimedia organization, working in the office, and surfing the web. It also comes with 32GB of storage capacity to accommodate your photos, music, videos, and other files, and a solid battery that can run up to 8.5 hours depending on usage.

In terms of design, HP got it right with this Chromebook. It has a sleek, slim, and lightweight profile, making it easy to carry around. There are multiple connectivity options on its sides, including two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type C ports, two USB Type 2 ports, and a media card reader. It also has a built-in HP TrueVision HD Camera for video calling and an audio combo jack where you can plug in your headphone or microphone to your Chromebook.

The HP 14-Inch Chromebook Laptop makes a great companion for everyday productivity and entertainment. You can order the white, blue, or gray version today on Amazon for around $227.

