HP has just started a 72 Hour Flash Sale and it brings with it some big discounts on some fantastic laptops, gaming PCs, and much more. To help you figure out the best offers going on right now, we’ve narrowed things down to four of the best deals. Whatever your budget, there should be the ideal system for you here. Don’t forget — whatever you decide on, HP is one of the best laptop brands out there so you’re in safe hands. Read on while we take you through the sale.

HP Laptop 14t-dq300 — $320, was $400

The best budget laptops keep costs low while still offering useful features. In the case of the HP Laptop 14t-dq300, you get an Intel Celeron processor, 8GB of memory, 128GB of SSD storage, plus a 14-inch HD display. That’s everything you could need for working while on the move, together with a thin and lightweight design meaning you won’t have to worry about excessive bulk. HP Fast Charge technology means you’re always ready to go, too, with multi-touch support speeding up your productivity levels.

HP 17z-cp000 Laptop — $360, was $430

If your budget can stretch further, the HP 17z-cp000 Laptop is a good bet offering an AMD Athlon processor, 8GB of memory, 128GB of SSD storage, and even AMD Radeon graphics. It has a 17.3-inch HD display as well, so you can see plenty on screen at all times. That extra room also means a more comfortable typing position with a lift-hinge design and enlarged click pad for added convenience.

HP Laptop – 15z-ef2000 — $430, was $560

With a more powerful processor, you can snap up the HP Laptop – 15z-ef2000 for a massive $130 off the usual price. With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of memory, 128GB of SSD storage, plus AMD Radeon graphics, it has everything you need for working while on the move. A 15.6-inch full HD display looks good, too, so you have suitable screen space while working or streaming your favorite shows. It’s lightweight as well thanks to HP’s use of thin micro-edge bezel designs plus a fingerprint reader keeps you extra secure.

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible — $600, was $750

One of the best 2-in-1 laptops out there, the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible is a great deal if you want to have both a laptop and tablet at your disposal. You get an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, plus a gorgeous 15.6-inch touch display. Any time you need to switch over to using your device in a more tactile way, you can, making both productivity and fun a breeze to achieve. The laptop also has dual speakers courtesy of B&O so it’s a good bet for enjoying yourself on the move.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations