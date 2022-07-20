HP discounts the Omen gaming PC by $700

Gamers, listen up, because this deal is most definitely for you! Right now, HP is offering a pretty sweet bargain on the Omen gaming desktop, so today might be the day to take your gaming setup to the next level. Originally $2,300, HP has discounted this powerful gaming machine by $750, bringing the price down to $1,550. That’s a huge discount on such a speedy gaming PC, and certainly one of the best gaming PC deals we’ve seen lately.

Even if you’ve already seen our favorite HP laptop deals, don’t skip over this offer, because there is a big difference between computers that can be used for gaming and computers made for gaming. The Omen by HP falls into the latter category; this PC desktop is a gamer’s dream. It’s powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processor, which was designed to handle everything from playing the latest games to creating new gaming worlds, all from your computer. It runs Windows 11, which is an industry standard, and features a refreshed Start menu for you to get your next gaming session going. Not only does it have mind-blowing performance, but it comes with a 45L case made with tempered glass panels and a full-metal frame with toolless entry.

The Omen comes with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, which is built with enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, which give you the power you need to play even the most demanding games with the highest quality graphics. If you’re in a tricky Wi-Fi situation, don’t worry because this machine comes with an Ethernet port, so you can play at top speed from anywhere equipped with an Ethernet connection. Perhaps one of the most stand-out features of this gaming PC is the Omen Cryo Chamber, which uses ambient air to create the best possible cooling inside the system, and it’s also end-user upgradable.

Both brand-new gamers and hard-core, experienced gamers can benefit from upgrading their setup to include the HP Omen. Between its powerful graphics and lightning-fast performance, this machine is a game changer, literally. Right now it’s on sale from HP for only $1,550, saving you $750 off its original price of $2,300, and with a discount like that, it’s pretty hard to pass up. Check out some of our gaming monitor deals to pair it with a brand-new monitor and get back in the game with so much more power.

