HP Omen gaming laptops and PCs got huge price cuts today

Gamers have two choices for modern PC gaming — portability through gaming laptops, or upgradeability through gaming desktops. Either way, these machines usually don’t come cheap because they come with powerful components to meet the hefty requirements of today’s video games. Fortunately, there are gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals from retailers like HP, so if you’re in the market for either one, you’ll be able to enjoy significant savings that you can sink into games or accessories.

There are a lot of offers from HP, so we’ve selected two options for you to consider: a $250 discount for the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop, which brings its price down to $980 from its original price of $1,230, and a $450 discount for the HP Omen 25L gaming desktop, which lowers its price to $1,300 from its sticker price of $1,750. If either deal catches your attention, you should hurry in finalizing your purchase as time is running out on these price cuts.

HP Omen 16 gaming laptop — $980, was $1,230

Take your PC gaming wherever you go with the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop, which packs a punch with its AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. The machine also comes with 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the best place to start for gaming. The gaming laptop’s 16.1-inch Full HD display will do justice to the visuals of modern video games, while its 512GB SSD will provide enough space for several titles to be installed at the same time, similar to the best gaming laptops.

HP Omen 25L gaming desktop — $1,300, was $1,750

If you’d rather have the stability of a gaming PC, and you don’t mind investing in accessories through gaming monitor deals and the like, then go for the HP Omen 25L gaming desktop. It’s the top choice in our best gaming desktops not only because of its performance — with the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor, the AMD Radeon RX 6700XT graphics card, and 16GB of RAM — but also because its tool-less design allows for easy upgrades. The gaming PC also features HP’s Cyro Chamber cooling solution, which keeps both temperature and noise low while you play even the most demanding games.

