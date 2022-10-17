 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing
  4. Gaming

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

HP Omen gaming laptops and PCs got huge price cuts today

Aaron Mamiit
By

Gamers have two choices for modern PC gaming — portability through gaming laptops, or upgradeability through gaming desktops. Either way, these machines usually don’t come cheap because they come with powerful components to meet the hefty requirements of today’s video games. Fortunately, there are gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals from retailers like HP, so if you’re in the market for either one, you’ll be able to enjoy significant savings that you can sink into games or accessories.

There are a lot of offers from HP, so we’ve selected two options for you to consider: a $250 discount for the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop, which brings its price down to $980 from its original price of $1,230, and a $450 discount for the HP Omen 25L gaming desktop, which lowers its price to $1,300 from its sticker price of $1,750. If either deal catches your attention, you should hurry in finalizing your purchase as time is running out on these price cuts.

HP Omen 16 gaming laptop — $980, was $1,230

HP Omen 25L gaming desktop — $1,300, was $1,750

HP Omen 16 gaming laptop — $980, was $1,230

The HP Omen 16 gaming laptop on a desk.

Take your PC gaming wherever you go with the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop, which packs a punch with its AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. The machine also comes with 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the best place to start for gaming. The gaming laptop’s 16.1-inch Full HD display will do justice to the visuals of modern video games, while its 512GB SSD will provide enough space for several titles to be installed at the same time, similar to the best gaming laptops.

HP Omen 25L gaming desktop — $1,300, was $1,750

HP Omen 25L Gaming Desktop sits on a white background.

If you’d rather have the stability of a gaming PC, and you don’t mind investing in accessories through gaming monitor deals and the like, then go for the HP Omen 25L gaming desktop. It’s the top choice in our best gaming desktops not only because of its performance — with the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G processor, the AMD Radeon RX 6700XT graphics card, and 16GB of RAM — but also because its tool-less design allows for easy upgrades. The gaming PC also features HP’s Cyro Chamber cooling solution, which keeps both temperature and noise low while you play even the most demanding games.

Editors' Recommendations

Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is 49% off right now
The Dell Vostro 3510 at a side angle on a white background.
Best gaming PC deals: Get a new desktop rig from $610 today
The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.
This Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop just got a $250 discount
XPS 13 Plus laptop on a white table.
Grab a cheap HP laptop for only $300 with this sweet deal
A front angle of the HP 17-inch laptop.
Best cheap Fitbit deals for October 2022
fitbit versa review version 1522045407 full 19
Best Kindle deals and sales for October 2022
Reading a Kindle Paperwhite in van
Best Amazon Echo Deals: Get an Echo Show for $40
Best Ring Video Doorbell deals for October 2022
Ring Video Doorbell 3
Best oven deals for October 2022
cooking on the frigidaire gallery fgif3036tf induction range self cleaning oven 1
This Lenovo ThinkPad laptop is more than 50% off — save over $1,200!
The third-generation Lenovo ThinkPad T14 laptop on a white background.
This Lenovo gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti is over $700 cheaper today
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.
The new Dell G16 gaming laptop is still on sale post-Prime Day
An open Dell G16 laptop with its lid open.
This pre-built gaming PC from Alienware has a $450 discount today
A pair of Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 Gaming Desktops.