Gaming laptops have made a ton of progress in the past few years, going from these bulky things sold by Alienware to a modern, thin, and sleek-looking device that’s easy to carry around. In fact, one of the slimmest gaming laptops also happens to be a great budget laptop, especially with this deal from HP bringing it down to $830 from $1,100, a significant $270 discount and great if you’d like to sneak in a few upgrades while you’re at it.

When it comes to gaming laptops, one of the most important things is the GPU, and with this Omen 16t, you get a GTX 1650 with the basic configuration and an i5-11400H, a combination that is not too bad given the $830 price tag. While that makes it a surprisingly good budget laptop, you can upgrade both of those, and if you can afford another $250, you can bump it up to an RTX 3050Ti and i7-11800H. This is well worth the upgrade and within the $270 discount you get from HP’s deal. In fact, if you throw an extra $50 on top of the discount, you can upgrade to an RTX 3060 and an i5-11400H, another worthy upgrade, so you have two great options within a reasonable budget to pump up the specs of your gaming laptop.

Besides that, the Omen 16t also has 8GBs of RAM, slightly on the lower side but can be bumped up to 16GBs and 32Gbs for $70 and $190, respectively. As for the storage, you get a 512GB SSD, although that also can be bumped up to two 1TB SSDs for $250. That’s a bit expensive, so maybe going with one of our external hard drive deals is a good idea. The screen is also pretty great, being a 16.1-inch FHD IPS panel. You can upgrade to a 144Hz one for an extra $100, or if you like, you can grab one of our gaming monitor deals when you’re at a table for a better desktop experience.

Overall, the Omen 16t is a pretty excellent budget gaming laptop, especially if you throw in a few extra upgrades, and with the discount from HP bringing it down to $830 from $1,100, you can get a few. Of course, if this doesn’t quite do it for you, we do have some other options for you to pick from our other gaming laptop deals.

