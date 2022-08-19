 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This HP Omen gaming PC deal cuts $650 off the price

Jennifer Allen
By
Side angle of the HP Omen 45L demonstrating its glass side panel that highlights all its components.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you’re looking for one of the best gaming PC deals money can buy right now, we’ve found it. Right now, when you buy direct from HP, you can get the HP Omen 45L — a truly impressive gaming system — for $2,050 saving you a huge $650 off the usual price of $2,700. Sure, this is still an expensive setup but it’s one that’s going to future proof your gaming for a long time to come. Here’s why it’s so worthwhile.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L

One of the best gaming desktops out there, the HP Omen 45L is a masterclass in what prebuilt gaming PCs can be like. It offers a powerful 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory plus two hard drives. It has 512GB of SSD storage for your most important files along with 1TB of regular hard drive space for storing files that are less speed-dependent. In addition is the graphics card — arguably the most important part of a gaming system. The HP Omen 45L has the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 with 10GB of VRAM, so it’s truly an impressively fast system.

It’s all wrapped up in a cool-looking tower case, cool in both senses of the word. Besides looking good, it includes HP’s Omen Cryo Chamber technology so it uses a liquid cooler radiator to pull in cold air from the surrounding environment to cool down the hardware. Despite sounding so complicated, it offers tool-less upgradeability, not that you’ll need to change anything about this system any time soon. This is a seriously powerful PC that means you’re set up for the latest games for a long time to come. Any time you want to overclock it, the option is there, too, thanks to the Omen Gaming Hub simplifying the process. A tempered glass side panel means you can always take a look at what’s going on as well.

Pair the HP Omen 45L up with one of the best gaming monitor deals and you have a fantastic gaming system. Right now, you can buy the HP Omen 45L for $2,050 at HP, saving you $650 off the usual price of $2,700. A great investment for the serious gamer, you’re going to love how it makes your favorite games look.

Editors' Recommendations

Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are both on clearance today

Dell XPS 15 OLED on a table.

Get this Dell all-in-one desktop PC while it’s $200 off

Two Dell Inspiron 27 7000 next to each other displaying vibrant images.

Best gaming laptop deals for August 2022

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

Best PlayStation deals for August 2022

PS5 and DualSense art.

The Kindle Paperwhite just got a rare discount

A person reads on an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite outdoors.

These HP and Lenovo gaming laptops are both under $600 today

HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.

Lenovo IdeaPad and ThinkPad laptops are ON SALE this week

A Lenovo ThinkPad E series laptop with a person holding a ThinkPad laptop on the screen against a red background.

The cheapest Chromebook available today is this HP at Walmart

A front view of an HP Chromebook on a white background.

The Surface Pro 8 with type cover is $350 off today

microsoft surface deals amazon july 2022 pro 8 13 inch tablet with keyboard and pen

How to watch the BMW Championship of the PGA Tour

Crowd cheers for Tiger Woods.

Best Dell XPS Deals: Up to $700 off top-rated laptops

Dell XPS 15 OLED on a table.

Best Phone Deals: Save on Google Pixel 6, Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro cameras seen from the back.

Best Peloton alternatives for August 2022

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike