This powerful HP laptop is down to $550 this weekend

Whether you’re a student, a professional, or a gamer, a powerful laptop is something to consider, especially when it’s among the best laptop deals taking place. Right now you can grab a loaded HP Pavilion laptop for just $550, a steal for such a powerful laptop. It regularly costs $900, so this deal is offering a savings of $350 when you buy directly from HP right now. It’s one of the best HP laptop deals available, so click over to HP now to claim this discount while you can.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop

HP has long made some of the best laptops in the business, with several model lineups to choose from, with the Envy and Pavilion lineups among the most popular. With this 15-inch Pavilion laptop, HP has packed some impressive power into a modestly sized frame, making it a great option for creatives, gamers, students, professionals, or anybody looking for something that can compete with the best budget laptops when it comes to price. As built for this deal, the HP Pavilion laptop has a 10-core Intel i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. These combine with Intel Iris Xe Graphics to create a speedy and responsive computing experience. A 256GB solid-state drive is there to house all of your favorite software and digital content.

When it comes to taking in content, the HP Pavilion laptop has a 15.6-inch Full HD display, something you’ll find in all of the best laptops. Dual speakers combined with HP Audio Boost software make this laptop worth tuning into for movies and streaming other digital content, and the HD webcam makes it a great option for those looking for the best laptops for videoconferencing and the best work-from-home laptops. Its portable design and long battery life will have you working anywhere you like, and fast-charging technology will get you up and running quickly should you manage to run the battery dry. The HP Pavilion laptop looks good on the outside as well, with five different colors to choose from.

You don’t have to be a student to claim one of the best student laptop deals available. This HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop is just $550 today at HP, which is a $350 discount from its regular price of $900. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

