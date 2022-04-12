If you don’t mind losing the portability offered by gaming laptop deals, then you’re on track to enjoy more powerful performance by taking advantage of gaming PC deals. Gaming computers are the better choice if you’re only planning to play within the confines of your home, and especially if you’ve already invested in gaming monitor deals and other peripherals. They don’t usually come cheap, but you can currently purchase the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop for a more affordable $550 as HP has slashed the computer’s original price of $650 by $100.

The debate on whether to go for AMD or Intel processors hasn’t been settled, but you’ll get first-hand experience with AMD’s capabilities with the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop. It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 5300G processor, AMD Radeon RX 5500 Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which are more than enough to run today’s video games. While it’s not as powerful as the best gaming desktops, you won’t run into slowdowns and crashes while playing on this affordable gaming computer.

In Digital Trends’ guide on how to buy a gaming desktop, we highlight that one of the things that you need to consider is the computer’s cooling system, which is a necessity so that the PC won’t suffer from overheating after operating for hours or when running a demanding game. You won’t experience such problems with the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop, which features an enhanced thermal solution that keeps it running at peak performance. You’ll still give it enough space to ensure proper airflow, but because of its sleek, space-saving design, it will be easy to find an appropriate spot for the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop.

For those who have been waiting for an opportunity to invest in PC gaming, you shouldn’t ignore HP’s offer for the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop. The gaming-focused computer is available from HP at $100 off, bringing its price down to just $550 from its original price of $650. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so you have to hurry if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop. Click that Buy Now button immediately to get the gaming PC delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

