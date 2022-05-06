Play Elden Ring, Fortnite and more with this HP gaming PC — now $600

Whether you’re a gamer who enjoys sharpening your skills in notoriously difficult games like Elden Ring, or you love engaging in multiplayer online titles like Fortnite, you’ll need a powerful gaming PC that will keep up with the requirements of today’s games. They often don’t come cheap, but thankfully, there are gaming PC deals and gaming monitor deals that will help you build your dream rig within your budget. For example, you can purchase the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop for just $600 from HP, after a $100 discount to its original price of $700.

The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop contributes to the AMD vs Intel discussion as it’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 3 5300G processor and the AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card, which will show how the gap has closed between the rival companies. The gaming PC also comes with 8GB of RAM, which is enough if you’re fine with sacrificing detail or frame rate in exchange for savings, according to Digital Trends’ guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. 8GB is the minimum memory requirement for Fortnite, and while it’s 12GB for Elden Ring, the PC will be able to handle it if there’s nothing else running. The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop isn’t as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming desktops, but it will be enough for gamers on a budget.

With Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you can start installing games on the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop’s 256GB SSD as soon as you set it up with the necessary peripherals. The gaming PC’s compact design will save space on your desk, and it will stay cool and quiet even after hours of playing with its enhanced thermal solution.

Don’t fall behind with the amazing games that developers are releasing by investing in a decent gaming PC like the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop. You can buy the CPU from HP at $100 off, bringing its price down to $600 from its original price of $700. Every day that you delay in buying a gaming PC is another day that your backlog will grow larger, so you should take advantage of this offer for the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop as soon as you can.

