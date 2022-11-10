This HP gaming PC with an RTX 3060 just dropped below $1,000

If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday gaming PC deals to upgrade your machine, the good news is that you can already start your shopping with the early Black Friday deals from brands like HP. One of the options to consider is the HP Pavilion Gaming PC, which is on sale for just $950 instead of its original price of $1,350. That’s $400 in savings that you can spend on games and accessories. You need to complete the transaction quickly though, as we’re not sure when the bargain price ends.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion Gaming PC

The HP Pavilion gaming PC, just like the best gaming PCs, won’t have trouble running the best PC games with its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It also comes with 16GB of RAM that’s a good baseline for modern gaming systems, according to our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop, as this meets the recommended RAM for popular titles like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. The gaming PC also comes with a 256GB SSD for storage, which should provide ample space for a few AAA titles with all the necessary updates, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start installing your favorite games as soon as you boot it up.

All of these components are housed inside a sleek and space-saving chassis that will give you more room on your desk, and it’s ready for eventual parts upgrades with its robust power supply. For added style, you can customize the gaming PC’s LED lights. So that you won’t worry if you play for several hours at a time, the HP Pavilion Gaming PC’s thermal solution will make sure that it stays cool and quiet.

The HP Pavilion Gaming PC is currently available for much cheaper than usual, and if you buy it now, you’ll be avoiding the chaos that’s expected on Black Friday. You’ll only have to pay $950, following a $400 discount to the gaming PC’s sticker price of $1,350, but you need to act fast because there’s no indication when the offer will end. To make sure that you don’t miss out on this offer, secure your HP PavilionGaming PC as soon as possible.

