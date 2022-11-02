One of the best gaming PC deals around is on the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop currently available at Walmart. Normally priced at $1,499, it’s enjoying a huge price cut of $500, bringing it down to just $999. That makes it a near unmissable deal for anyone looking for a gaming PC around this price range. With all you could need to game at a decent quality level, it’s sure to make you enjoy PC gaming even more. Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop

We all know that the best gaming desktops need to focus on different things than the best desktop computers. The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop appreciates that by offering a great combination of gaming hardware. It has an Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage, and an extra 1TB of regular hard drive space. The latter two are particularly important as you really don’t want to be stuck gaming with only 8GB of memory anymore. Also, plentiful hard drives are useful with games getting bigger all the time and demanding more of your storage space.

Best of all is the graphics card. The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. While it may not be a Ti model, at this price it’s a great deal, being far better than the 3050 GPUs you might see elsewhere. It’s also all packaged up in an attractive case. Mostly black with some green edging, it looks subtle yet classy so it’ll suit your home office as well as a gaming den. A string of USB ports along the side are easy to access also, so you can easily hook up all your accessories with no bother.

Normally priced at $1,499, the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop has taken a huge price cut at Walmart, so it’s only $999 for a limited time only. With a substantial saving of $500, this is a great time to enjoy a lot more for far less than you would ordinarily pay. Buy it now while stock lasts. It’s unlikely to be this price for long.

