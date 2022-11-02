 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This HP Gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is $500 off at Walmart right now

Jennifer Allen
By
The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

One of the best gaming PC deals around is on the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop currently available at Walmart. Normally priced at $1,499, it’s enjoying a huge price cut of $500, bringing it down to just $999. That makes it a near unmissable deal for anyone looking for a gaming PC around this price range. With all you could need to game at a decent quality level, it’s sure to make you enjoy PC gaming even more. Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop

We all know that the best gaming desktops need to focus on different things than the best desktop computers. The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop appreciates that by offering a great combination of gaming hardware. It has an Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage, and an extra 1TB of regular hard drive space. The latter two are particularly important as you really don’t want to be stuck gaming with only 8GB of memory anymore. Also, plentiful hard drives are useful with games getting bigger all the time and demanding more of your storage space.

Best of all is the graphics card. The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. While it may not be a Ti model, at this price it’s a great deal, being far better than the 3050 GPUs you might see elsewhere. It’s also all packaged up in an attractive case. Mostly black with some green edging, it looks subtle yet classy so it’ll suit your home office as well as a gaming den. A string of USB ports along the side are easy to access also, so you can easily hook up all your accessories with no bother.

Normally priced at $1,499, the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop has taken a huge price cut at Walmart, so it’s only $999 for a limited time only. With a substantial saving of $500, this is a great time to enjoy a lot more for far less than you would ordinarily pay. Buy it now while stock lasts. It’s unlikely to be this price for long.

Editors' Recommendations

Pixel Buds Pro, Google’s answer to the AirPods Pro, are $50 off today
Googlel Pixel Buds Pro Lifestyle Image.
It still isn’t cheap but this 3070 Ti gaming laptop just got cheaper
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.
Walmart has a 14-inch Windows laptop for $99 right now (seriously)
Gateway 14-inch Laptop in many color configurations.
Today’s best tech deals: Get a 75-inch TV for $580, and more
memorial day sales you can shop now 2020 early
Can you watch Hocus Pocus 2 for free on Halloween?
Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy stand in a convenience store in a scene from Hocus Pocus 2.
This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 Ti is $440 off right now
A right-side view of a Dell G16
Is there a Disney Plus deal available in October 2022?
The Disney+ app on a TV screen while blue lights illuminate the wall behind.
Hurry and save $500 on the Dell XPS 17 before stock runs out
Dell XPS 17 front view showing display and keyboard.
Save $200 on this 32-inch Samsung 4K gaming monitor
Samsung's new Odyssey G7 comes with a flat screen.
Everyone agrees, XGIMI is the top manufacturer of Android smart projectors
Family watching a movie in kids bedroom with XGIMI Halo projector.
Hurry! Dell’s cheap everyday laptop just got even cheaper with this deal
The new Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop on white background.
Grab a 48-inch OLED TV for only $570 with this Amazon deal
LG A1 OLED 4K HDR TV screen displaying imagery of a colorful desert.
Best MacBook deals and sales for November 2022
Macbook Air (2018) Review