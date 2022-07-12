Today's Best HP 2-in-1 Laptop Prime Day Deal

Amazon’s big sale is officially underway, and we’re knee-deep in Prime Day deals. That means now is the best time of the summer (and the best time of the entire year before Black Friday) to save big on high-end electronics, and if you need a new laptop, then this definitely applies here as PCs are not cheap tech. This HP 2-in-1 laptop Prime Day deal saves you a hefty chunk of change on the excellent HP Pavilion x360 convertible, which is now $530 — Anybody in the market for a new computer needs to check out this HP 2-in-1 laptop Prime Day deal before the sales wrap up for good.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion x360

Everybody knows HP for making solid workhorse computers, and this HP 2-in-1 laptop Prime Day deal is one of our favorite Prime Day laptop deals going right now if that’s what you’re looking for. It’s a mistake to assume that HP laptops are basic, though. As one of the best laptop brands, HP offers a huge variety of different computers, including modern 2-in-1s like this HP Pavilion x360.

As a convertible, this laptop sports a 15-inch HD touchscreen display that folds backward on a 360-degree hinge. The design lets you use the laptop much like a large tablet, or you can fold the screen backward partially to prop it up in tent or presentation mode. These modes are useful for things like presentations, watching videos, or any other situation where you don’t need the keyboard. And, of course, you can use the HP Pavilion x360 as a regular old laptop, a role it fulfills very well thanks to its full-sized keyboard (complete with number pad) and large touchpad.

This HP 2-in-1 laptop Prime Day deal gives you plenty of muscle for productivity, too. The machine pairs an 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU with 8GB of 3,200MHz dual-channel RAM. This processor and memory combo hits the perfect sweet spot when it comes to price versus performance for an everyday laptop. A 256GB SSD is a suitable amount of solid-state storage, as well, and it comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 right out of the box.

This is a solid HP 2-in-1 laptop Prime Day deal for anybody looking to replace their basic laptop and/or give a convertible a spin without paying a huge premium for it. Don’t sit on your hands if this laptop looks like a good fit for you, though — these Prime Day sales are moving fast.

