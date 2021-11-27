With the holidays right around the corner, there is no better time than now to take advantage of this amazing HP Spectre x360 Cyber Monday deal. This HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is $270 off right now, dropping from $1,100 to only $830. We can’t guarantee this offer will stick around for long, as the best Cyber Monday deals on consumer tech are selling out fast. This is one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals we’ve seen from HP so far. If you have a tablet and a laptop on your holiday shopping list, this deal will save you cash and get two birds with one stone — but remember to shop quickly while supplies last.

Today’s best HP Spectre x360 laptop Black Friday deal

Why Buy:

Convertible and flexible laptop-tablet combo

Light and portable — only 2.8 pounds

HD 1080p screen and 720p HD webcam with dual microphones

Powerful 11th-Generation Intel CPU and GPU

Convertible laptops, often referred to as 2-in-1 laptops, are fantastic for artists, movie buffs, and mobile gamers. The ability to switch between a tablet and a laptop, with the full benefits of both, unlocks a ton of new uses. For example, artists who work in programs like Blender and Photoshop can flip into tablet mode and use a stylus for fine-tuning the smallest details. When they’re done, they can flip back and send their files to coworkers without having to type a full email on a cumbersome touchscreen keyboard. The Spectre x360’s 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics card certainly provide the power an artist needs.

The dedicated streamer will love the ability to flip the Spectre into a V shape, so it can stand on its own. It’s like bringing a portable TV with you everywhere. The 13.3-inch screen makes the whole device compact without giving you a claustrophobic view of your favorite shows. The screen supports resolutions up to 1080p, so whether you’re winding down with Netflix or you’re attending a work Zoom meeting, you can rest assured that everything will look just as it should. Intel’s Xe graphics, combined with this laptop’s high-quality touchscreen, guarantee great image quality with appropriate contrast, brightness, and a wide color gamut. The fact that it’s an OLED display should not go amiss — you rarely get such beautiful visuals from a 13″ convertible laptop.

Of course, we can’t forget gamers. The previously mentioned Intel i5 processor and Iris Xe graphics card are enough to support moderate games, and 8GB of RAM will let you run one somewhat demanding game at a time without slowing you down. Having a tablet and a laptop in one package lets you play traditional games and mobile games on the same device. And when it’s time to put the game away and get back to work or studying, you can enjoy Spectre’s productivity abilities, from the flexibility of switching between a laptop and tablet to the high-quality webcam for video calls.

We’ve tried and tested it ourselves in and our HP Spectre x360 review, we were wildly impressed. The Spectre x360 comes with all the bells and whistles you’d expect from the best laptops currently available. You get a 720p webcam built-in, USB and Thunderbolt ports, a microSD card slot, a fast-charging battery, and a fingerprint reader. Right now, you can get the whole package for only $830 — $270 off the retail price of $1,100. Act fast before it disappears!

