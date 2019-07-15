Amazon cuts 33% off on the HP Sprocket Photo Printer for Prime Day

Share

Amazon Prime Day sale is officially live and there are lots of deals currently available for Amazon devices but theres also great finds on photo printers. Right now the HP Sprocket Plus Instant Photo Printer is down $50 from it’s original price of $150. This deal makes it available for a discounted price of only $100 for Prime Day.

Not too long ago, Polaroid cameras meant we could take a picture and instantly print it out to give to a friend or family member. These days, most photos are being taken using smartphones. To bring back this tradition of being able to print off photos right away, HP released a pocket-sized printer designed to print off photos straight from your phone.

The HP Sprocket Plus is a small but mighty photo printer. Just about the size of a smartphone, it is lightweight and can easily fit in your pocket and is also the thinnest photo printer available in the market where you can print instant snapshots, 30% larger than the older HP Sprocket version.

The printer primarily connects to your gadgets through Bluetooth and works with the HP Sprocket app, which is free for both iOS and Android devices. Within the app, you can print pictures from your phone’s gallery, Facebook, Instagram, Flickr, and more. You can also access your main camera, take photos, and print it out seconds later. If you have captured a photo that you really love, you can also post it straight to your social media account.

Editing those photos before you print them is also possible with the Sprocket app. Add effects like filters, borders, emojis, and drawings which will then be attached to the images before they are printed out on a special paper.

What’s more interesting in HP Sprocket Plus is that you won’t need to fill this printer with ink. Instead, it has this special paper called the HP Zink Photo Paper, which is built with tiny crystals that display various colors when warmed up. Though 10 sheets of 2.3 x 3.4-inch paper are included in the package, you will need to spend an extra $13 for 20 sheets when you run out.

Take this great deal and snatch the HP Sprocket Plus Instant Photo Printer for only $100 instead of $150.

