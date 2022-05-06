If you’re looking to save big on one of the best monitor deals out there right now, you need this HP 4K monitor. Ordinarily priced at $500, it’s down to just $400 at HP and it offers more than just fantastic 4K resolution. That’s because it’s also wireless so you can share it with other devices without having to deal with moving cables around. The ideal setup for reduced clutter, it offers plenty to love. Snap it up now while stocks last. We can’t see it hanging around for long.

The HP U27 4K Wireless Monitor offers some familiar features to anyone checking out the best 4K monitors or the best monitors overall. It uses a 3-sided borderless bezel design so it looks sleek and stylish, and it lets you focus on its IPS panel more easily. Supporting up to 3840 x 2160 4K resolution, it has a contrast ratio of 1000:1 along with 300 nits of brightness so it supplies great-looking images. It’s ideal for working productively from home or relaxing and watching some great streaming content at excellent quality levels.

Alongside the basics, there are a bunch of useful features. A height-adjustable stand along with tilt controls means you can get it lined up just the way you need it to be. Down-firing speakers mean it sounds great, too, if you’re streaming your favorite shows. The sweet thing about it though is that wireless connectivity. While you can hook it up to your PC with cables, there’s great flexibility in being able to use it wirelessly as well. It means sharing content like photos or videos is seamless and you end up with a lot less clutter in your workspace. It takes seconds to set up, making it a true game-changer of a display.

Normally priced at $500, the well-designed HP U27 4K Wireless Monitor is down to just $400 for a limited time only at HP. This is a great time to find out why wireless connectivity is so useful in a monitor, and you’re sure to be delighted with the results. Buy it now while stocks last. It won’t stick around at this price forever.

