This HP gaming laptop with RTX 3050 Ti is ridiculously cheap today

Gamers who want portability from their devices choose to invest in gaming laptop deals instead of gaming PC deals, and right now, there’s probably no better offer than Best Buy’s price cut for the HP Victus 15. The gaming laptop’s original price of $1,100 has been slashed by $250, so you’ll only have to pay $850 for this powerful machine. We expect stocks to go quickly, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on this gaming laptop, you shouldn’t hesitate to make the purchase.

Its larger cousin, the HP Victus 16, appears in our list of the best gaming laptops as a great budget option, and the HP Victus 15 follows suit. While it features a slightly smaller screen at 15.6 inches, the display is large enough so that you wouldn’t have to buy from gaming monitor deals for whenever you’re playing at home. The screen features Full HD resolution to let you appreciate the graphics of modern video games better, and combines with the laptop’s dual speakers that are tuned with Audio by Bang & Olufsen for the complete immersive experience.

The HP Victus 15 is capable of running the best PC games without any slowdowns and crashes because it’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need recommends for most gamers. The gaming laptop is also equipped with a 512GB SSD, for enough space to install several AAA titles with all the necessary updates, and Windows 11 Home out of the box so that you can starting installing your favorite games as soon as you boot it up.

The HP Victus 15 is currently available from Best Buy for just $850 instead of $1,100, for savings of $250 that you can spend on video games and other accessories. It’s still not cheap, but at this price, you’ll get even better value out of this powerful device. You need to act fast though — we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left before stocks run out, so it’s highly recommended that you send in your order as soon as possible.

