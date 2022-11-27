Hurry — this HP gaming PC is $450 for Cyber Monday

Every year, gamers look forward to upgrading their machines with Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals and Cyber Monday gaming PC deals. If you’re planning to take advantage of the latter, you can actually make your purchase right now if you’re interested in the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop, which is available from HP for $450 after a $400 discount that nearly halves its original price of $850. There’s a chance that the offer doesn’t make it to Cyber Monday, so just to be sure that you don’t miss out, you might want to push through with the transaction right now.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop

Jump into modern PC gaming with the HP Victus 15L, which is equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card. It’s got 8GB of RAM, which is enough to run most of the best PC games at minimum settings, but our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop recommends 16GB of RAM. Fortunately, one of the advantages of gaming PCs over gaming laptops is that it’s easier to upgrade their components. Once you’ve saved up enough cash, you can easily add more RAM to the HP Victus 15L to further improve its performance. In the meantime, the Omen Gaming Hub will be able to elevate your gaming experience by offering software enhancements and hardware controls, such as intelligent overclocking and individual fan control.

The HP Victus 15L ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD, which leaves enough space for a few AAA titles and all their necessary updates and optional DLCs. The gaming PC also comes with the HP 310 keyboard and mouse combo, so all you need is a monitor and you’ll be all set to start setting up the machine. With a total of nine USB ports — four USB-A ports and a USB-C port at the front, plus four more USB-A ports at the back — you’ll be able to connect all your gaming accessories.

Whether this will be your first time to invest in a gaming PC, or you’re finally moving away from an old machine, you can’t go wrong with the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop. It’s currently on sale for $450 from HP instead of $850, for savings of $400 that you can spend on video games and gaming accessories. Like most Cyber Monday deals, it could disappear at any moment, so if you want to get the HP Victus 15L for this bargain price, don’t hesitate — make the purchase as soon as possible.

