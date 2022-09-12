HP is having a surprise sale on gaming monitors today

If you’re looking for some of the best gaming monitors, HP tends to have a lot of great monitors that go under the radar. Right now, you can grab a pretty excellent monitor from HP during its surprise sale on gaming monitors and save quite a bit of dough. There are a lot of monitors available in a range of budgets and sizes, so let’s take a look at some of the best ones.

HP x24ih FHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor — $180, was $260

The first monitor on the docket is the snazzily named x24ih, but you’re not going to buy the monitor for the name as much as the 1080p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. While a 144Hz refresh rate monitor isn’t that surprising at this price point, having an IPS panel is since these panels are known more for their color accuracy and reproduction rather than speed. Even better, you get a 1m GtG response time, which is excellent for below $200 and ensures that you don’t have to deal with ghosting or lag between pressing a button and the action happening on the screen. The x24ih is also a great screen to pair with a budget gaming PC deal if you don’t want to spend a ton on a good gaming setup.

HP X32 QHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor — $340, was $390

If you’re willing to pay serious cash for a serious monitor, it’s hard to beat the HP X32, a 31.5-inch 2K monitor that’s the sweet spot for most mid- to high-end GPUs like an RTX 3060 and RTX 2080. Even better, it has a peak brightness of 400 nits, which means you don’t necessarily have to pull the curtains in the daytime, and it also means you get HDR 400, even though HDR 400 isn’t the most ideal. You also get AMD FreeSync compatibility for the vertical sync tech and 1ms response time with Overdrive Mode, so you can have a buttery smooth gaming experience, which is a must for gaming monitors at this price range. You’ll be hard-pressed to find great gaming monitor deals at this price point with these specs.

Omen 27c QHD Curved 240Hz Gaming Monitor — $390, was $450

If you’re OK with going for a slightly smaller gaming monitor, this HP Omen 27c monitor has an excellent curved 2K screen and a high 240Hz refresh rate. The curve and refresh rate makes it a great monitor if you’re big into FPS and MOBA games like League of Legends or CS:GO, since they all rely on speed. It also has a 1ms response time, which is equally important, and the AMD FreeSync tech also helps with that. It also has some nice additional features, such as 92% DCI-P3 color, which makes it a more vibrant screen and good for graphical work, so it’s versatile. If you do end up grabbing it, be sure to check out some great gaming deals for games you can run on your awesome new screen.

