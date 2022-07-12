Today's Best HP Spectre x360 Prime Day Deal

Prime Day is finally here and if you’re hunting for a great HP Spectre x360 Prime Day deal (among all of the other Prime Day deals), you’ve come to the right place. Take a look at this heavily discounted HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop from HP. It now costs $1,040 after having its priced slashed from $1,510, which means with this deal, you could . So what are you waiting for? Keep reading to learn more about this laptop and then grab this deal!

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360

With this HP Spectre x360 Prime Day deal, you can snag yourself a stylish and powerful laptop and save quite a bit of money in the process. It’s a 2-in-1 laptop that comes with a laundry list of features, including a 13.5 inch IPS touchscreen display with 400 nits of brightness, a 720p HD IR webcam with shutter, built-in dual-array digital microphones, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a spacious 512GB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage. You’re also getting a powerful 11th-generation Core i7 Intel processor and 8GB of RAM. The display on this laptop also has a 1920 x 1280 resolution.

It’s modern inside and out: It runs on Windows 11 Home, the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system. And it sports a gorgeous narrow-bezel display. And with everything it offers, you’d expect it to be heavy, but it’s not. The laptop you’ll get with this HP Spectre x360 Prime Day deal only weighs a little over three pounds.

If privacy and security is important to you, you’ll be happy to know that the laptop featured in this HP Spectre x360 Prime Day deal has a few tricks up its sleeve in that regard, including a fingerprint reader, a privacy shutter key to turn your webcam off, and a mute microphone button.

We reviewed the HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 laptop in 2021, and really liked its keyboard and touchpad, battery life, and overall performance. This HP Spectre x360 Prime Day deal is one of the best Prime Day laptop deals around. Don’t wait too long to snap up this gorgeous 2-in-1 laptop for yourself.

