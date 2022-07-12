 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Prime Day Laptop Deal: Get the HP Spectre x360 for $470 off

Today's Best HP Spectre x360 Prime Day Deal

Anita George
By
The HP Spectre x360 16 on a white desk.

Prime Day is finally here and if you’re hunting for a great HP Spectre x360 Prime Day deal (among all of the other Prime Day deals), you’ve come to the right place. Take a look at this heavily discounted HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop from HP. It now costs $1,040 after having its priced slashed from $1,510, which means with this deal, you could . So what are you waiting for? Keep reading to learn more about this laptop and then grab this deal!

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360

Drawing on the HP Spectre x360 13.5 inch model.
Arif Bacchus/ Digital Trends

With this HP Spectre x360 Prime Day deal, you can snag yourself a stylish and powerful laptop and save quite a bit of money in the process. It’s a 2-in-1 laptop that comes with a laundry list of features, including a 13.5 inch IPS touchscreen display with 400 nits of brightness, a 720p HD IR webcam with shutter, built-in dual-array digital microphones, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a spacious 512GB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage.  You’re also getting a powerful 11th-generation Core i7 Intel processor and 8GB of RAM. The display on this laptop also has a 1920 x 1280 resolution.

It’s modern inside and out: It runs on Windows 11 Home, the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system. And it sports a gorgeous narrow-bezel display. And with everything it offers, you’d expect it to be heavy, but it’s not. The laptop you’ll get with this HP Spectre x360 Prime Day deal only weighs a little over three pounds.

If privacy and security is important to you, you’ll be happy to know that the laptop featured in this HP Spectre x360 Prime Day deal has a few tricks up its sleeve in that regard, including a fingerprint reader, a privacy shutter key to turn your webcam off, and a mute microphone button.

We reviewed the HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 laptop in 2021, and really liked its keyboard and touchpad, battery life, and overall performance. This HP Spectre x360 Prime Day deal is one of the best Prime Day laptop deals around. Don’t wait too long to snap up this gorgeous 2-in-1 laptop for yourself.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day deals 2022: What (and what not) to buy today

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Best Prime Day Gaming Chair Deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 gaming chair deals graphic

Best TV deals at Best Buy for Prime Day: Get a 70-inch for $500

An LG 65-inch 4K smart TV hangs on the wall in a living room.

Prime Day: Turn any TV into a Smart TV with this $12 Accessory

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Insane Prime Day deal drops price of Braava Robot Mop by $200

iRobot Braava Jet m6

Save $200 on the MacBook Pro 16 at Amazon for Prime Day 2022

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro

The best Prime Day laptop deals 2022

Prime Day 2022 laptop deals graphic.

Surface Pro 8 is $350 off in Best Buy’s (unofficial) Prime Day sale

The Surface Pro 8, showing its keyboard and kickstand.

Fire 7 Prime Day deal drops the price to just $30 — but hurry!

amazon fire 7 tablet deal presidents day 2021

AirPods Max just got a massive price cut for Prime Day — save $100

The Apple AirPods Max on a surface, viewed from the side.

Read this before buying a TV on Prime Day

The LG 55-inch C1 OLED TV hangs on the wall in a living room.

Not a fan of Fire TV? Google Chromecast is 20% off for Prime Day

Chromecast with Google TV plus remote

Don’t fall for this bad Echo Dot deal during Prime Day

amazon offers 99 dot for auto renewal music unlimited subscription echo 3rd gen 0 and 1 month of 7 with 3