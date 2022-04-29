Save $300 on the popular Hydrow smart rower today

If you’ve been looking for deals on the best smart rowing machine for your home gym, today’s your chance to save $300 on the popular Hydrow Smart Rower. Best Buy has the Hydrow smart rower on sale for $2,195, a $300 savings from the normal $2,495. This deal also includes free workout accessories worth $260, so don’t delay.

Rowing machines excel in working all major muscle groups. When you add the Hydrow smart rower to your home gym, with a monthly membership (sold separately), you can join others in live rowing workouts and more than 1,000 on-demand classes rowing on waterways around the world, streaming video on the included 22-inch HD touchscreen display and built-in speakers. Participate live with the Hydrow smart rower’s embedded camera and microphone when you connect via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. In our Hydrow rower review, our expert praised the smart rower’s beginner-friendliness and the diverse workouts. Hydrow’s electromagnetic drag adjusts rowing resistance by computer as you glide along the water in a relaxing end-of-day workout or pull hard to keep up with the competition. You can also control the rower’s resistance yourself and change the feel from single scull, 8-person competition boat, or a conventional gym rowing machine.

The Hydrow smart rower’s resistance technology means there’s no loud and distracting fan noise or chain buzz. The rower’s seat glides smoothly on an array of 10 rollers for comfort and consistent motion. You won’t need an inordinate amount of space in your home for the Hydrow smart rower; the measurements are 86-inches long and 25-inches wide. Membership in Hydrow’s interactive rowing experience isn’t required to use the Hydrow smart rower, but if you do join, you and each member of your household can set up user profiles for live rowing broadcasts and more than 1,000 on-demand river and studio sessions. When you buy during this sale, the Hydrow smart rower comes with a long machine mat to protect your floor and dampen noise and vibration plus a Hydrow On The Mat Workout Kit that includes a workout mat, yoga blocks, and three sets of resistance bands to use with workouts through the Hydrow app.

Take advantage of Best Buy’s sale on the Hydrow smart rower for $2,195 and you can save $300 off the regular $2,495 price. You’ll get $260 worth of workout accessories free when you snap up this deal. Free delivery is available and there’s a 15-day return period, so don’t hesitate to start rowing with this total body workout machine.

