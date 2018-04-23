The multiplatform HyperX Cloud Revolver gaming headset is now $25 off

Share

A good gaming headset can do more than just offer great sound — it improves in-game ambiance by letting you hear every detail of your environment, giving you an edge on the competition and creating a more immersive experience. To get one that truly upgrades your gaming, look no further than the HyperX Cloud Revolver, which is currently on sale from Amazon and remains one of our all-time favorite gaming headsets.

The HyperX Cloud Revolver provides improved audio precision that allows you to hear your opponents’ locations more accurately, even if they’re distant from you. The headset creates a larger soundstage — ideal for first-person shooters and and open-world games — while also creating a theater-like experience when you’re just listening to music or watching a movie. This high-quality soundstage is achieved via the USB audio control box with built-in DSP sound card, putting the HyperX Cloud Revolver ahead of cheaper generic gaming headsets.

Two beefy 50mm drivers are positioned parallel to yours ears (rather than parallel to the sides of your head) to direct sound right into the ear canal. The headset also features award-winning dense HyperX memory foam and premium leatherette for comfort and quality that lets you play for hours on end. With a rugged solid steel frame you get long-lasting durability and stability, while the removable noise-cancelling microphone boom is easy to plug in for gaming and to unplug when you just want to enjoy some of your favorite music and videos.

The headset is compatible with pretty much all platforms, and is designed to work with Windows PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, Mac, and mobile devices. Ideal for use with an on-board sound card, it comes with a 2-meter audio control box extension with stereo and mic plugs for your computer. The headset is also fully compatible with your favorite chat clients such as Discord, Skype, TeamSpeak, Ventrilo, Mumble, and RaidCal.

The HyperX Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset normally retails for $120 but is currently discounted on Amazon to only $95, saving you $25.

$95 on Amazon

Looking for more great stuff? Our curated deals page has everything you need, or sign up for our deals newsletter for weekly updates.